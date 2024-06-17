Highlights Mavericks secured a win in Game 4, extending their season vs. Celtics.

Porziņģis injury impacts the Celtics' defense and highlights the need for rim protection.

Celtics must stay focused despite the injury and pressure to closeout the series at home.

It took four games, but the Dallas Mavericks finally managed to secure a win at the expense of the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Celtics took a commanding 3-0 series lead before the Mavericks came roaring back in Game 4 to extend their season.

The Celtics still sit in a relatively comfortable position, only needing one more win before they can call themselves NBA champions. However, now is not the time to take the foot off the gas pedal. The Mavericks came out with the desperation one would expect from someone in their position during the last game.

If the Mavericks truly have the belief in the locker room that Luka Dončić says they do, one would likely expect a similar sense of urgency when Game 5 rolls around. Sure, the Celtics are clearly in the driver's seat, but the Mavericks are not likely to make anything easy for them.

That was the case in the last game and that was also the case in Game 3 when the Mavericks came roaring back, nearly erasing a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game before Dončić was ejected from the game for his sixth foul. Despite popular belief, there is just as much pressure on the Celtics to close out the series as there is on the Mavericks to keep it alive.

One thing that would certainly help the Celtics in their quest to win a record-tying 18th championship would be a healthy Kristaps Porziņģis. The Celtics center was injured in Game 2 of the series and, despite being listed as available for Game 4, he did not play a single minute of the ball game due to a coach's decision.

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla offered insight as to what the situation around Porziņģis' availability would be for Game 5.

It may not have shown itself in Game 3, but it certainly did in Game 4: the Celtics missed Porziņģis out there.

Why The Celtics Need Porziņģis

Dallas took advantage of the injury

One statistic that immediately jumps off the page from the box score of Game 4 is the Mavericks' points in the paint. They scored 60 down low, pounding the Celtics on the interior. This is where the Celtics miss Porziņģis the most.

Porziņģis's Rim Protection Event Blocks Per Game Regular Season 1.9 Playoffs 1.8 NBA Finals (Games 1 and 2) 2.5

The Mavericks have a ton of players who love to attack the basket. Dončić, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively, the list goes on. Al Horford is a terrific player at this point of his career, but he cannot do the things that Porziņģis can in terms of protecting the rim.

If Game 4 was indicative of the Mavericks unlocking a weakness in the Celtics' armor more than a one-off fluke, there could be a major concern for Boston moving forward. Any minutes that Porziņģis may be able to provide in Game 5 would go a long way to securing an NBA title on their homecourt in front of the Boston faithful.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.