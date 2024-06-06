Highlights The Boston Celtics are ready to square off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla dropped a clever one-liner when discussing the pressure of the NBA Finals.

Mazzulla fielded questions regarding whether the team felt more pressure before the Finals than in the previous series and if there would be any major changes in the game plan.

Both teams representing the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference in the NBA Finals made quick work of their opponents in the Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard-fought sweep, and the Dallas Mavericks won their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, setting up a matchup between superstar athletes paired with talented supporting casts.

Dallas has a chance to win its first NBA title since 2011, while the Celtics could win their first since 2008, and their eighteenth in total. No one on the Celtics' side seems more ready to complete that goal than their head coach, Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla, the 35-year-old, who has been performing head coaching duties for the team since 2023, has seen a lot so far in his short tenure as the team's lead strategist. After taking over amidst a scandal involving the team's previous coach that rocked the NBA world, Mazzulla stepped in and led the Celtics to the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Though they'd eventually fall to the Miami Heat, the team knew they'd have another chance to compete again, thanks to their young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It was especially predicted that Boston could make another run after making two massive trades following the 2022-23 season.

One of these moves was for the former Milwaukee Bucks' point guard Jrue Holiday, and the other was for the then-Washington Wizards center, Kristaps Porzingis.

Thanks largely to the two previously mentioned deals, the Celtics have easily found their way back to the Finals. Mazzulla, who went all the way to the championship series in his stint as the team's assistant coach, already knows what it's like to realistically compete for a title, and he knows what it takes to get there.

Mazzulla also may know a thing or two about pressure, specifically relating to the Finals. Again, Mazzulla took over the job as their leader in a scary time for the organization, but he led the team to within a game of their desired series, as the team was one game away from making their second-straight Finals appearance.

Now, in 2024, Mazzulla is used to the preparation and attention to detail required to make him a championship-level coach.

Boston Celtics' Team Stat Rankings - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat Rank PTS 111.4 2 3PT% 36.8% 6 TS% 60.0% 1 NET RTG 10.8 1 OFF RTG 119.6 2 DEF RTG 108.7 3

How Boston's Coaching Staff Handles Heightened Pressure Prior to NBA Finals

Team's head coach offered a smart statement on how he views added tensions this late into the post-season

Mazzulla talked with reporters on Wednesday during his NBA Finals media day press conference to answer several burning questions from the national media about everything from strategy to the aforementioned heightened pressure.

When John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal asked Mazzulla what his approach was to keeping his team level-headed under the bright lights of the NBA Finals, Mazzulla offered a witty response that showed where he was mentally in terms of how he was dealing with heightened tensions.

"Hey, I mean unless they changed the light bulbs in the arena, they won't be any brighter than they were last series." - Joe Mazzulla

In a clever way, Mazzulla made a valid point about the idea of pressure and how it will mount only if it's made a priority. For Mazzulla, the Eastern Conference Finals was a series that was under 'bright lights.' So was their second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and their first-round match-up against the Heat.

Since the NBA is as unpredictable as ever, Mazzulla prepares himself accordingly for every opponent. Ever since the Heat made it to the NBA Finals in 2023 as the eighth-seed in the East, the Celtics know very well how things could quickly go awry in the playoffs.

In answering another question from Philstar.com's Alder Almo, Mazzulla touched on how his previous experiences in 2022 and 2023 have helped him prepare to coach a contending team to the post-season and beyond.

"I had a great seat [for the 2022 NBA Finals], I had a great perspective in that, and I think the biggest thing you learn is what goes into winning," Mazzulla said. "The NBA Finals is the same thing as last series and the series before, and the series before that. Regular season, pre-seaosn, practice, training camp. It's the details. It's the execution."

With that mindset, The Boston Celtics' coach will look to bring that same energy to the rest of the team as they prepare to face Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to win the 2024 NBA Finals. Game 1 of the Finals begins on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 PM ET. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ABC.