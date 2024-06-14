Highlights The Celtics have been dominant, with a 15-2 record in the playoffs, showcasing efficiency and selflessness.

Boston's playoff run nearly matches the 2016-17 Warriors' legendary performance.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla praises the team's coachability and preparation for success in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics won game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on the road Wednesday night. They have now taken a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, a mark that has an all-time record of 156-0 for the teams holding a three-game advantage.

Their journey to this point has been fueled by team effort and perseverance. Boston has had a solid, efficient, selfless rotation with a group that thrives off one another.

Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics head coach, had this to say regarding his team's ability to get to this point via NBA on X:

"I think the thing you just can't take for granted in the game today is a coach's greatest gift is a group of guys that want to be coached, want to be led." - Joe Mazzulla

Mazzulla took over for a team that had four Eastern Conference Finals appearances out of the prior six seasons, including losing in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors the season before his arrival. They have been about as successful as a team can be without reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

Elite Run to NBA Finals for Celtics

Celtics' comradery has been a driving force in their success

The Celtics are now 15-2 during this playoff run, including winning their last 10 games. Only the 2016-17 Warriors, 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers and 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers have had a better winning percentage in a playoff run than the Celtics have this postseason.

Celtics Statistics vs. Teams With Similar NBA Finals Runs Category 2023-24 Celtics 2016-17 Warriors 2000-01 Lakers 1982-83 76ers Record 15-2 16-1 15-1 12-1 PPG 110.4 119.3 103.4 105.8 APG 24.1 28.2 22.8 24.2 FG% 47.8% 49.4% 46.8% 49.4% TS% 59.7% 60.8% 54.2% 53.9%

The Celtics have proven their dominance throughout this season, and their playoff run has reinforced that they are an all-time great team. Their efficiency numbers aren't far off those of the 2016-17 Warriors, who are heralded as one of the best teams of all time. Their historic run has been powered by their selflessness and willingness to learn and adapt.

Mazzulla had this to say regarding the Celtics' coachability and willingness to get better via NBA on X:

"I just appreciate the fact that we have an environment where learning and coaching is important, and getting better and developing is important... You can't be a good coach if your players don't let you. You can't be an effective coach. Everything starts with them. Their ability to buy in. Their ability to execute the things... If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here."

The Celtics' willingness to learn and execute gameplans during this postseason has made a massive difference. Although Kristaps Porzingis has dealt with multiple injuries, the Celtics' depth has proven its worth, and they have stepped up when needed. Much of that credit should go to coach Mazzulla for making sure all his players are prepared to play, both mentally and physically.

The Celtics' additions of Jrue Holiday and Porzingis to a roster that was one game from reaching the NBA Finals last season have been huge boosts to the team's overall talent, which has helped Mazzulla be able to guide this team to this point. Jayson Tatum even admitted that he is amazed the Celtics were able to acquire Holiday this past offseason.

The Celtics' last step is to close out the series. If they can finish off the sweep on Friday, Boston would become the 11th team in NBA history to do so in the NBA Finals.