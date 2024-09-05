Key Takeaways The Celtics had an impressive 2023-24 season, one comparable to the historic 2016-17 Warriors.

Coach Joe Mazzulla is ready for the target on his team's back but wants more.

Star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown enter the season motivated after summer snubs.

The Boston Celtics ran through the NBA like an out-of-control freight train last season.

Their 11.6 net rating was tied for third-best all-time with the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors , one of the greatest rosters ever assembled.

The only other teams to dominate an NBA season like the Celtics did were Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in 1995-96 and 1996-97.

Once Kristaps Porzingis returns from injury, Boston will have its entire starting five and a good chunk of its bench back from last season.

A typical phrase used to describe a defending champion is, "They have a target on their backs." But Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla took it a step further when alluding to how his team will prepare to win a second straight title.

Mazzulla Describes Celtics' Mindset With Epic Quote

Boston's head coach wants more than a target on his team's back

The Celtics will get every team's best effort this season. That's typical of how any defending champs are attacked — hence the "target on their backs."

But on a recent episode of the Locked On Celtics Podcast, Mazzulla was having no part of that.

He apparently wants the league to come at his team even harder.

“People are gonna say the target is on our back, but I hope it’s right on our forehead in between our eyes. I hope I can see the red dot."

Clearly, Mazzulla is ready and motivated to coach his team to consecutive titles. But after the summer the Celtics' stars had, he's not alone.

Celtics Aiming to Make NBA History

No team has won back-to-back titles since the Warriors

A champion rarely heads into a title defense desperate to prove doubters wrong, but that's where Boston finds itself.

Jayson Tatum helped the franchise win its NBA-best 18th championship. He then won an Olympic Gold Medal as a part of Team USA but was at the center of a national basketball controversy.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr handed Tatum a DNP-Coach's Decision in two of the team's six games in Paris. He only played 71 total minutes at the Olympics.

Jaylen Brown was named the 2024 Finals MVP but is entering this year with a chip on his shoulder (maybe one on both shoulders) after not making an All-NBA team last season and being left off the Olympic team not once but twice.

The Celtics begin their quest for consecutive championships with a home game against the New York Knicks , perhaps their most significant threat to winning the Eastern Conference, on opening night.