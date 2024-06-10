Highlights Jrue Holiday led the Celtics with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum had a rough start but finished with 18 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.

Despite poor three-point shooting, the Celtics held the Mavericks to under 100 points for the second straight game.

The story of Game 2 of the NBA Finals was Jrue Holiday. The Boston Celtics traded for him last offseason in the hopes that he would be the final piece necessary to get them over the hump, and in Game 2 of the Finals, he fulfilled those expectations.

Holiday led the team with 26 points in the game and also notched 11 rebounds to record a double-double. He is now leading all guards in the NBA Finals in points per game (19.0) and shooting at 65 percent from the field and 44 percent from the three-point range.

What makes the Celtics so dangerous is their ability to get offensive production out of any player at any given time. And on Sunday night in Boston, it was Jrue Holiday.

Credit to Jayson Tatum

Holiday credited his offensive performance to Jayson Tatum

Throughout this 14-2 Celtics playoff run, which has been a continuation of their regular season success, Jayson Tatum has led the way on offense for the most part. However, that was not the case tonight, as he recorded no points in the first quarter and only had five points going into halftime on 0-for-3 three-point shooting.

Tatum would finish with just 18 points, but while his shooting was rough, he made up for it in rebounds and assists (nine and 12, respectively). He became the first Celtics player to reach those numbers in an NBA Finals game since Larry Bird.

Holiday credited his offensive explosion to Tatum, who he recognized was offensively shut down by the Dallas Mavericks tonight, forcing himself to step up.

“I would say a lot of [my offense] was JT. JT was tagging the basket. They were double teaming him and he was making the right play. I don't know if he had a triple double. Almost had no rebounds, but the way that he played tonight, the way that he led us get into the paint, making plays, finding me wide open. It was all about him.” –Jrue Holiday

All playoffs, the Celtics’ gameplan has been the reliance on the stepback three. But in Game 2, they got off to an extremely slow start in that department as Boston missed their first eight three-point shot attempts, and were just 5 for 30 in threes by the third quarter.

“I'd love to have back some of those layups I missed and the open threes. Law of averages says they'll come back. But my focus right now is how can I dominate the game in other ways? My defense, my passing, my rebounding. That's what I'm focused on." –Jayson Tatum

Tatum admitted after the game that he missed an unusually high number of threes, but that allowed him to focus on perfecting his game in other areas such as defense. It is that ability to adapt to different scenarios on the fly that has made the Celtics so dangerous, and it is why they were able to notch the 105-98 win on Sunday despite the shooting woes.

Mavericks Shut Down

The Celtics have been able to more or less shut down the Mavericks

The Celtics struggled tremendously from distance in Game 2 and the Mavericks still were unable to cash in. They made it interesting late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately would be held to just 98 points.

Kyrie Irving, notably, was limited in production once again, putting up just 16 points. He has now lost twelve straight games to the Celtics, despite his claim that their fans still love him. Holiday elaborated on what the Celtics did to shut half of the Kyrie Irving-Luka Dončić duo down.

“[We were] trying to show them bodies, show them different bodies. Trying to crowd the paint, but at the same time being able to cover the three.” –Jrue Holiday

While Irving was shut down for the second straight game, Luka Dončić was not. Despite being listed as questionable coming into the game, there was little chance that the Mavericks would allow Game 2 to tip off without their main man at the center.

Dončić recorded a triple-double consisting of 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, the first triple-double in the NBA Finals in franchise history. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they have become reliant on the still-dangerous duo of himself and Irving, and when one half of that duo is shut down, it is a recipe for disaster.

Dallas now finds themselves down in the series 2-0 and will attempt to get back into it on Wednesday night.