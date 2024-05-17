Highlights Jrue Holiday's selfless style and two-way impact have been key to Boston's success in the playoffs despite lowered stats.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Boston Celtics' moves to acquire Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis played a key role in them establishing themselves as the top dog in the Eastern Conference. Holiday was another versatile player to have on both ends of the floor, and Porzingis gave Boston another lethal shooting weapon to have in their arsenal.

With those two players brought in via trade, Boston gave the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White more quality pieces, and both Holiday and Porzingis had their share of experience in the NBA Playoffs. Those two acquisitions made an already talented Boston team all the more dangerous, and they cruised to the top seed in the East, after winning 64 games in the regular season.

So far, the Celtics have again looked to be the clear class of the East in the playoffs. They handled the Miami Heat and then the Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 8 and No. 4 seeds in the East, in five games.

While that wasn't the most surprising end result in either series, one of the takeaways from seeing this Boston group, along with in the regular season, has been how Holiday has really rounded out their club. He's sacrificed, but has been a true winner.

Holiday Keeps Making Winning Plays for Celtics

The veteran's selfless approach has been crucial for Boston

When some glance at the statline for Holiday this season, they may be a bit shocked as to how things shook out.

He had 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. For context, those scoring and assist averages were the lowest he's had since his rookie season, and in his third year, in the 2011-12 campaign, both of which were with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Holiday's usage rate this year was the lowest of his time in the NBA, at 16.3 percent, and he attempted the second-lowest number of shots per contest of his career, at 10.0.

He did not have nearly the offensive role he had in other places, including at his last club, the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday was also coming off of an All-Star season last year as well, when he had 19.3 points and 7.4 assists per outing.

All of that said, while the counting stats were down for Holiday this season, his all-around impact was there for Boston, and the winning style he had in the regular season has carried over into the playoffs. The numbers have been down, but he's been a true two-way presence, and he's continually been a good connector.

Jrue Holiday - 2023-24 Stats Category Reg. Season First Rd. Second Rd. PTS 12.5 7.8 13.0 TRB 5.4 4.8 5.2 eFG% 58.1% 43.8% 60.8% AST 4.8 4.4 3.8 TOV 1.8 1.4 1.2 PF 1.6 2.2 1.2 PLUS/MINUS 6.2 14.4 7.0

Holiday hasn't been putting up gaudy scoring numbers a bunch this season, and in the playoffs, he hasn't had a 20-point game yet through 10 contests. And he had single-digit games in Boston's first three postseason games against Miami in the first round.

It's been apparent that with Boston having so many capable perimeter threats, and when healthy, Porzingis in the fold, too, Holiday doesn't necessarily need to have a high usage or a ton of scoring production. Boston's ball and man movement also doesn't always result in Holiday having to have a heavy playmaking workload, and of course, playing with Tatum, Brown and White, among others, factors into reduced Holiday's usage.

He has consistently made quality reads as a solid ball-mover, though, when that's been from him initiating in pick-and-roll, as a secondary driver out of closeouts or in transition. Holiday has typically made good plays on the weak side as well, whether it's been when converting on corner three-point looks, making crisp cuts or occasionally grabbing timely offensive rebounds.

From there, regarding the other end, Holiday is still one of the game's top perimeter defenders, and his ball pressure and switchability have made Boston even more versatile.

While Holiday has conceded some baskets on occasion after hard screens in difficult matchups versus Cleveland, he has helped Boston come up with some key stops, and his off-ball contests are typically exemplary. And even with him defending several different archetypes of players, and being a key rotator with active hands, Holiday has still not fouled much throughout this season and in the playoffs.

Despite him not posting nearly what he has offensively in other recent seasons, Holiday has given the Celtics some of everything this year, and he keeps impacting winning on both ends. Even with their opponents being at least somewhat depleted in the playoffs, highlighted by Jimmy Butler's absence in the first round, Holiday has regularly been a crucial part of the winning formula for Boston.

Holiday has the second-best total plus-minus in the playoffs on the Celtics, and thus far, he's averaged 4.1 assists to only 1.3 turnovers per game.

The 33-year-old Holiday has kept making plays, and as an NBA champ with the Bucks a few years ago, he absolutely knows what it takes to win this time of the year, and his on-floor leadership has been on display. And ahead in the Eastern Conference Finals and feasibly beyond that, one can expect to see more of that from Holiday.