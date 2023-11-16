Highlights Jrue Holiday's exceptional defensive play is easing the pain of Marcus Smart's departure from the Boston Celtics. He is setting the tone for a team hungry for success.

Holiday's defensive numbers speak to his elite skills. His defensive rating is impressive, he recovers loose balls well, and opponents' field goal percentages drop when he defends them.

Holiday's defensive versatility is valuable. He can guard perimeter players effectively and even hold his own against bigger opponents like Joel Embiid, impacting their performance.

Make no mistake about it — Marcus Smart left an indelible mark on the annals of Boston Celtics lore over the course of his nine seasons with the club. That's no small task, either, for a franchise that has rostered the likes of Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale, Dave Cowens, John Havlicek, Bob Cousy, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, et al., and he did it through grit, tenaciousness and, above all, a desire to win at the highest level. So, when he ended up with the Memphis Grizzlies over the summer, it was kind of a big deal.

For his part, though, two-time All-Star and 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday has done well to ease the pain of the Celtics losing their old mainstay. He's done it in much the same way that Smart won over the Beantown masses, too; by playing a brand of defense that's setting the tone for a group of players who are starving for rings of their own.

Warts and all, Smart is, was, and will probably always be a Boston legend, even without the ring. However, Holiday's exceptional play (in multiple facets of the game) during the opening weeks of the 2023-24 campaign undoubtedly has some fans asking, "Marcus who?"

Holiday's varied defensive talents have the Celtics locking opponents down

Asked about Holiday joining the Celtics' mix last month, franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum didn't mince words when describing what the guard — who's an old teammate of his from the U.S. National Team — brings to the table.

"One of the best two-way guys that the league has seen," Tatum remarked about Holiday, via NBC Sports Boston. "He's an elite competitor; a big, big guard. Obviously, a great defender. ... Selfless guy — it's all about winning. Just somebody that you would love to have on your team."

Holiday's defensive numbers — and, in turn, some of the team's numbers — speak to the attributes Tatum described. The 33-year-old's defensive rating checks in at an impressive 102.7. Meanwhile, he ranks fifth in the Association in loose balls recovered per game (1.5) and when he has been the closest defender, opposing players have seen their field goal percentages drop by 6.9 percent overall and a whopping 11.8 percent on three-point attempts when he has been the nearest defender.

Those efforts have played a considerable role in Boston's defense conceding just 106.6 points per 100 possessions so far this season, a mark that's currently good for second-best in the league.

Holiday played well above his size against a big man in Joel Embiid

When pundits and fans alike talk about Holiday's defensive presence, it's often a perimeter-oriented discussion, and there's no doubting the veteran's dependability at the point of attack. However, Holiday has also been known to mix it up with much bigger guys on the hardwood. On Nov. 8, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla tasked him with checking a veritable load in reigning NBA MVP and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. And while Embiid still had himself a night, Holiday's presence was felt on the court and in the box score, too.

Defensive Rating Comparison Year Jrue Holiday Marcus Smart 2021-22 109.7 105.2 2022-23 107.9 111.7 2023-24 103.0 110.7

Embiid's 27 points in the contest represent his third-worst scoring effort of the campaign so far. Also: he committed six turnovers against the Celtics (the most he had racked up since opening night) while dishing out just four assists and was also well under his season average on attempted foul shots.

“I thought it was good,” Mazzulla said, via The Athletic. “I thought he pushed a lot of catches out. I thought we were physical with him. And he’s going to get you 27 (points) no matter how you guard him.”

Ultimately, Philly escaped with the win. However, Holiday once again proved his ability to successfully apply his defensive talents to a variety of difficult situations. That pliability will be a boon for Mazzulla and his crew throughout the regular season, of course, but it will become doubly valuable during the postseason where every possession matters just a little bit more and individual matchups can make or break a team's chances in any given series.

