Highlights Jrue Holiday has seamlessly integrated into the Boston Celtics, fitting in perfectly with the team and discussed the pressure of playing for the iconic franchise.

The trade to acquire Holiday was a strategic move by Brad Stevens to bolster the roster.

Holiday excelled in shooting and defense, proving his value to the Celtics during the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. From Bill Russell to Larry Bird, to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, the organization has a rich history of success and high standards.

So far, this current group of Celtics is positioned well to join some of those legendary teams. They lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-1 in the NBA Finals, with one victory standing in the way of helping this organization raise a record-tying 18th banner.

With the current matchup, much has been made of the relationship current Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had with the Celtics organization and its fans during his time in Boston. It was never the happy marriage that Bostonians would have hoped for upon his arrival via trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, another point guard who arrived by way of trade has fit right into the team: Jrue Holiday. He has given the team everything they could ask for and then some at this point of his career.

When speaking to Yahoo Sports, Holiday offered insight into the kind of pressure that comes with playing for the Celtics.

“I don't think anybody will know it until you play here. And that's not even just for somebody like me. I don't think anybody knows that type of pressure that you get when you're signed to a team like the Celtics.” - Jrue Holiday “I mean, you hear about it and you hear it, and obviously I know about the legacy and all that how great of a franchise this is, but I don't think you ever know until you actually are a player here."

With one more win, Holiday can join the esteemed legacy of the Celtics organization he has embraced and leave his mark on another potential storybook moment in their team's history.

How Holiday Became Exactly What The Celtics Needed

Jrue has gone above and beyond to fit in with Boston

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The trade that sent Holiday to the Celtics was the finishing stroke of Brad Stevens' masterplan to build the dominant roster that everyone sees on the biggest stage in basketball today. At thirty-four years old, towards the end of his career, Holiday has shown that an old dog can indeed learn some new tricks.

Holiday's Best Three-Point Percentages Of Career Team/Year Percentage 23–24 Celtics 42.9 21–22 Bucks 41.1 20–21 Bucks 39.2 09–10 76ers 39.0 13–14 Pelicans 39.0

Holiday shot the best mark from beyond the arc in his entire career during the regular season. In an effort to elevate his game off-ball due to a decrease in on-ball responsibilities, Jrue has certainly done exactly what the team would have hoped, buying into the Celtics five-out attack.

On top of elevating his shooting, Holiday has not forgotten about what has always made him special as a player: his defense. Jrue secured an All-NBA Defensive Second Team nod this season and has carried that success over to the playoffs.

Holiday played a big role in slowing down Irving in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals. Doing so once more in front of the Boston faithful during Game 5 would truly put a stamp on a great first year as a Celtic.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.