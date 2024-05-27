Highlights Jrue Holiday shining in Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics, who are one win from the NBA Finals.

Holiday cherishing his second appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in his 15-year career.

Celtics thrive on Holiday's elite defense, leadership, and clutch performances, which have all been on display during the team's title run.

Boston Celtics guard and 2023-24 NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection Jrue Holiday has taken his game to another level during the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

After exploding for 28 points in a Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers (Holiday's career high with the Celtics), Holiday supplied the late game heroics in Game 3 for Boston, stripping Andrew Nembhard with 3.8 seconds remaining and knocking down two clutch free throws to put the Celtics in position to win.

Despite suffering from an illness on Saturday, Holiday was invaluable for Boston during its 18-point comeback victory in Game 3 on the road. He's now averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in the series, as the Celtics find themselves one game away from the NBA Finals.

Holiday's play versus the Pacers has been so undeniably elite, that even Indiana's players have been unable to avoid heaping praise upon Holiday. Tyrese Haliburton called Holiday the "best defender in the world" in a post-game interview after Game 1.

Jrue Holiday is Cherishing the Moment

Holiday is in his second Eastern Conference Finals in 15 seasons

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the only player on the Celtics' roster who has already won an NBA championship (with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021), Holiday is currently making just his second career appearance in a Conference Finals.

Holiday's lack of significant Conference Finals experience stands in stark contrast to Holiday's Celtics teammates, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have appeared in five and six Eastern Conference Finals each, respectively, in their young careers.

Holiday acknowledged this disparity during his post-game interview on Saturday night, suggesting that, due to his limited appearances in the Conference Finals, he is extra motivated to seize the moment.

“I don't take this for granted at all. It's my 15th season, so to go to it twice, I know that JT and JB have been here too many times, but this is my second time, so I'm here, and I'm appreciative.” - Jrue Holiday

Holiday's attitude is certainly paying dividends for the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as Boston looks to secure its second NBA Finals berth in three years.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It was for performances like Holiday's in Game 1, and for moments like Holiday's steal in Game 3, that Celtics GM Brad Stevens did everything in his power to acquire Holiday this past offseason.

When Stevens pulled off a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Holiday a week before the start of the regular season, Celtics nation went into a frenzy, and championship expectations reached a fever pitch.

So far, Holiday has done nothing but satisfy such expectations.

It is not outrageous to suggest that even Milwaukee's front office is suffering from at least partial regret for having parted ways with Holiday, who has proven beyond a reasonable doubt this season that he is a championship-winning player, regardless of which franchise he's playing for.

Holiday provides the Boston Celtics with elite defense, leadership, and most of all, a talent for playing best when it matters most. It goes without saying that Holiday will be of utmost importance to the Celtics when they presumably face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves for an NBA title.