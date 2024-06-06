Highlights Jrue Holiday has thrived as a fourth option with the Celtics since he was acquired via trade.

Holiday praised Celtics fans for the love they've shown him since he was acquired via trade.

He plays an instrumental role due to lower offensive responsibility, but has remained consistent and stellar as a defender.

Jrue Holiday is in his first season with the Boston Celtics after they acquired him in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers back in September. He has thrived in his first season with the Celtics, and now they are four wins away from their 18th championship as a franchise. Holiday himself would capture his second title with a Celtics championship.

Holiday is only three seasons removed from helping the Milwaukee Bucks win their second ever championship, and first in 40 years. He played a vital role in securing that championship over the Phoenix Suns, yet was traded only two seasons after their championship run for superstar Damian Lillard. He reflected on his trade from the Bucks a couple of months ago, where he revealed he was shocked by it.

Holiday reflected on how he thought he would be received by Celtics fans in an interview via NBA on ESPN on X:

"When I first came, I thought that they would hate me cause of the series that went back and forth a year or two before that... They hugged me, and they embraced me. They made me feel like I was a part of the team. Since then, it's been nothing but love... Once they [Boston] love you, there's nothing like it, so it's been great."

Now, Holiday is one of the driving forces for the high-powered Celtics team, who are seeking their first championship since 2008.

Thriving in His First Season as a Celtic

Holiday has excelled as a fourth option in Boston

Although Holiday's stats have decreased from when he was a member of the Bucks, his impact on the court has remained the same. He has been able to focus on his style of basketball, which is defense-first, while also remaining effective on the offensive end. He was named to his sixth all-defensive team this season when he landed on the All-Defensive Second Team.

A massive reason for Holiday's success with the Celtics is that he is no longer one of the focal points on offense. The Celtics' starting lineup is one of the best in the entire league, and so far in these playoffs, Holiday is scoring the fourth-most points per game on their roster, which has allowed him to thrive when he has been given opportunities.

Jrue Holiday's Playoff Statistics - 2021-24 Category 2021 playoffs 2022 playoffs 2023 playoffs 2024 playoffs MPG 39.7 38.6 38.2 37.9 PPG 17.3 19.1 17.8 12.7 RPG 5.7 5.6 6.6 5.6 APG 8.7 6.5 8.0 4.6 FG% 40.6% 37.9% 40.0% 48.9% 3P% 30.3% 31.6% 28.6% 39.7% USG% 22.1 26.4% 22.6% 14.6%

Holiday's shooting percentages have increased in his one season with the Celtics. Instead of being the guy who constantly brings the ball up the court and runs the entire offense, he has now developed into one of several ball-handlers that help run the Celtics' offense, as shown by his much lower usage rate this season. The Celtics' ability to have multiple ball-handlers on the court at all times, especially in the playoffs, is paying dividends.

Celtics fans have grown to love Holiday and for good reason. He is finally in a role where he can thrive in the areas he excels at without having too much pressure to create offense. He is now a member of the team that finished with the highest offensive rating of all time, thriving in a lineup that has cracked the code on offensive efficiency.