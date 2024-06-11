Highlights The Celtics have benefited from key offseason acquisitions in Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday.

Holiday's impact on defense and adaptation to Celtics' offense has been crucial to their success.

The trade involving Jrue Holiday was a win-win for both the Celtics and Trail Blazers.

The Boston Celtics have had their way with the Dallas Mavericks through two games of the NBA Finals. They will leave the comfort of TD Garden up 2-0 following a couple of impressive performances.

Game 1 featured the Celtics flexing their muscle. They blew the Mavericks out of the building, 107-89, largely thanks to their balanced attack. The Celtics had six players score double-digit points during the contest. One of those six was the returning Kristaps Porziņģis, who scored 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench. Porziņģis was acquired from the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

Game 2 was a lot closer, but followed a very similar storyline. The Celtics won by a score of 105-98. Once again, a balanced attack led the way for their team. Five players scored in the double digits this time. The headliner was, once again, a player they had acquired in the offseason. Jrue Holiday led the team in scoring, dropping an efficient 26 points to add to his team-high 11 rebounds.

The Holiday trade, much like the deals for Porziņģis and Derrick White, are all great examples of how well Brad Stevens and company have done assembling this team. The Celtics will wait for the right opportunity, then pounce.

Holiday was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason as a part of the deal that had Damian Lillard landing with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Trail Blazers were looking to rebuild and had no need for a 33-year-old veteran point guard. The Celtics, on the other hand, did have that need.

Jrue Holiday Trade Details Celtics receive Trail Blazers Receive Jrue Holiday Malcolm Brogdon Robert Williams 2024 First-Round Pick (via Warriors) 2029 First-Round Pick (via Celtics)

Holiday was quickly re-routed from Portland to Boston. After acquiring White in 2022 and Porziņģis earlier in the same offseason, Holiday was the final piece of the puzzle around the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that could finally elevate the Celtics to NBA Champions.

Celtics Fill Out Their Starting Lineup

Holiday was the glue for the Celtics' well-oiled machine

Boston was already in the midst of building something special. They took a big risk earlier in the offseason when they traded Marcus Smart away as a part of the deal that got Porziņģis to town.

There may have been some concerns around what the team would look like without Smart, who was viewed by many as the heart of that team. The deal to acquire Holiday wasn't just a band-aid solution. It was more like receiving a brand-new organ.

Holiday's Stats With Celtics Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 12.5 13.5 RPG 5.4 6.1 APG 4.8 4.5 SPG 0.9 1.3 BPG 0.8 0.6 FG% 48.0 51.3 3P% 42.9 40.3

Holiday's numbers, at this point in his career, won't jump off the charts for anyone. However, his impact on the Celtics is undeniable. Holiday allowed the Celtics to have the perfect answer to losing Smart on the defensive side of the basketball court.

Jrue has helped contribute to the Celtics' second-best defensive rating in the regular season and the third-best in the NBA Playoffs. He received an All-Defensive Second Team selection and came in sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He has been extremely effective as an individual defender for the Celtics. Out of Boston's starters, Holiday is holding his matchups to the lowest opponent's field goal percentage in the playoffs. This comes with the caveat of not counting Porziņģis among the starters, as he has been supplanted by Al Horford in the starting lineup since his injury and after his return.

Regardless, the idea there is to further drive the point home of Holiday being an irreplaceable piece for the Celtics defense. Time and time again, Holiday has proven himself as reliable as ever when needed to slow down an opponent's perimeter threat.

Holiday has also firmly bought in to the Celtics' five-out attack offensively. During the regular season, Holiday posted the third-lowest mark in his career for assists per game. However, that has mostly to do with the fact of Holiday registering the lowest usage percentage (16.3) during his entire career.

With a less ball-dominant role, Holiday has been forced to evolve, and he's done just that. He posted the highest three-point percentage of his career in the regular season. That number hasn't dropped off much in the postseason either, posting the third-highest of his playoff career.

Holiday has fit like a glove for the Celtics. At this point in his career, he has given them everything they can ask for, and then some.

Portland Embraces Their Rebuild

Flipping Holiday to the Celtics was a good move

When the Trail Blazers traded Lillard away to the Bucks, it never made sense for them to hold onto Holiday as a part of that deal. They pivoted well to send him to Boston.

The original trade package from the Bucks was very light on draft pick compensation for Lillard. They managed to exchange Holiday to make up for that. They also managed to turn him into a solid role player with Robert Williams III. At twenty-six years old, he should be a part of Portland's plans for moving forward if he can successfully rehab from his torn ligament in his right knee.

Malcolm Brogdon Stats Category Celtics Blazers PPG 14.9 15.7 APG 3.7 5.5 FG% 48.4 44.0 3P% 44.4 41.2 Games Played 67 39

Malcolm Brogdon should also provide the Blazers with an opportunity to acquire further compensation, if teams aren't scared off by his injury concerns. When he's playing, Brogdon has been a solid contributor throughout his career. He even landed a Sixth Man of the Year with the Celtics.

There may be a contender willing to take a risk on him being available to contribute in their championship push, allowing the Trail Blazers to add even more to their rebuild.

Trade Was a Win-Win

Both sides came out well in this deal

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to look at this trade and declare the Celtics winners, considering it may lead to a championship for Boston. In that sense, they can be considered major winners. If there is a team of the two sides that made out better in the deal, it would be the Celtics.

However, the Trail Blazers did well for themselves in this one too, for all the reasons already mentioned. The Holiday trade served the exact purpose it needed to for the organization.

Robert Williams III Best Season (21-22) Category Traditional PER 36 PPG 10.0 12.1 RPG 9.6 11.7 BPG 2.2 2.7 FG% 73.6 73.6

If Williams III can successfully recover from his injury and reach heights with the Blazers that are close to some of his best years in Boston, this deal will look even better for Portland. At his best, he was an All-NBA defender. They could benefit from that kind of presence down low.

Win-win trades aren't as common in the NBA. However, this deal should qualify as one of them.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.