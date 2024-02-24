Highlights The Celtics dominated the Bulls, going over 54% in shooting, led by Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum.

The Knicks are coming off a win against the Embiid-less 76ers, with Bojan Bogdanović putting up with 22 points.

The Celtics are favored to win against the Knicks due to better health and overall performance.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will take to the court at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, to face the New York Knicks. Although the level of talent between the two teams is slightly different, they are both winning teams who look to make playoff splashes this year. Both teams seek to add new page to this classic rivalry which dates back almost eight decades.

Boston is coming off a dominant 129-112 win versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. They poured the points on, with Derrick White leading the way with 28 points, followed by Tatum with 25, and sidekick Jaylen Brown with 21.

The Celtics shot significantly better than the Bulls, going 54.2 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from three. In contrast, the Bulls only shot 46.8 and 35.7 percent in those categories, allowing Boston to get the win.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are coming off a blowout win versus the Philadelphia 76ers. The lead was as large as 26 at one point, but the Sixers cut it down to as low as six. However, that would be as close as it would get as New York would surge again late in the game, en route to a 110-96 rout.

Tyrese Maxey put up 35 points for Philadelphia, the game-high, but the absence of Joel Embiid loomed large as they lacked the firepower needed to contain the Knicks. Newly-acquired Bojan Bogdanović led the team with 22 points, including going 6-6 on three-pointers, which allowed the Knicks to build their early lead. Jalen Brunson also put up 21 points and 12 assists.

The last time the Knicks and Celtics faced was back on October 25, early in the season before the Knicks found their groove. The Celtics, meanwhile, already had their groove and defeated New York 114-98.

The Knicks are a different team now, though, despite still lacking key players like Julius Randle and OG Anunoby due to injury. Meanwhile, Boston is mostly healthy, so the Knicks will have an uphill battle to climb.

Injury report and how to watch

The Celtics are healthy, while the Knicks still lack some players

Knicks

OG Anunoby (OUT - Right elbow)

Julius Randle (OUT - Right shoulder)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - Left ankle)

Celtics

None

How to watch:

8:30 PM ET, ABC, ESPN2, Alaska Rural Communications Service

Betting Lines

Celtics are favored on the road against Knicks

Point Spread: Celtics -7 (-110) / Knicks +7 (-110)

Money Line: Celtics (-295) / Knicks (+235)

Over/Under: 222.5 (-170)

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, from props to parlays

Point spread bet: Celtics -7 (-110)

The Knicks are fresh off a great win against the 76ers, but the reality is that the Celtics are a force that lies on another level. They are fully healthy, as opposed to the Knicks, who have gotten back pieces that were hurt last week, such as Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein, but they are still lacking two of their top three starters.

That immediately puts them in an odds hole, and when facing the Celtics, that hole deepens. Boston is 44-12, by far the best record in both the Eastern Conference and the NBA. The Celtics are seven games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and ten games ahead of the Knicks for first place in the East.

The Celtics are also riding a seven-game winning streak, picking up right where they left off before the break. It speaks volumes about the current state of the team, as their on-court talent, coaching, and chemistry are strong enough to continue the exact style of play even after a week-long break.

It is safe to say, barring a collapse, the East is all but Boston’s, but the Knicks could do their part to chip away at that lead tomorrow night. The Knicks are toward the top of the NBA in defense, allowing fewer points than most teams. Despite this, look for the Celtics to take the game, 109-101.

Jayson Tatum - Over 25.5 points (-115)

In the last game versus the Bulls, Tatum put up 25 points. Tatum has been averaging 27.1 points per game this season so far and has been averaging 29.4 points per game in his last five.

He has his games where he scores points in the low twenties and games where that figure nearly doubles (41 points versus the Brooklyn Nets on February 13, for example). Look for Tatum to score at least 26 points in this matchup.

Bojan Bogdanović - Over 19.5 points (-122)

It has only been a small sample size, but Bojan Bogdanović has put up some big numbers for the Knicks in the few games he’s played in. In the last game versus the 76ers, Bogdanovic led the team with 22 points, with 19 of those coming in the first half.

Bogdanović went 5-5 in threes in that half and 6-6 total. Boston is a tougher opponent at the moment with better defense, but with two of the Knicks’ starters still out with injuries, look for him to contribute in a big way and put up just over 20 points.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.