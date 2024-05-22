Highlights Kristaps Porziņģis is expected to return for Celtics in Game 4 after suffering a calf injury.

The Celtics, led by Tatum and Brown, have the depth to manage without Porziņģis.

Porziņģis, acquired by Boston in the 2023 offseason, made a significant impact on both sides of the court.

The Boston Celtics have been completely whole aside from Kristaps Porziņģis, who has been out for the last several weeks with a calf injury. But that could change shortly, as Porziņģis is expected to return for this series as soon as Game 4.

Porziņģis suffered a soleus strain of his right calf on April 30, during Game 4 of the Celtics’ first playoff series against the Miami Heat. Despite his absence, the Celtics would go on to win that series in five, and then bounce the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round in five. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report the news.

“Porziņģis has been making progress from a soleus strain of his right calf, accelerating his on-court ramp up and increasing his fitness to make his conference finals debut possible once the best-of-seven series returns to Indianapolis.” —Adrian Wojnarowski

The Celtics seek not to rush Porziņģis back, as they have plenty of pieces to hold down the fort. Jayson Tatum has led the charge, followed by his right-hand man Jaylen Brown. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White round out the defense, and Al Horford has more or less taken over Porziņģis position.

Boston traded for Porziņģis in the 2023 offseason in the hopes of bolstering and rounding out their lineup. He immediately made a huge impact for the Celtics on both ends of the floor, averaging 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Kristaps Porziņģis – 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs GP 57 4 PPG 20.3 12.3 RPG 7.2 5.0 APG 2.0 1.8 FG% 51.6 38.9 3PT% 37.5 40.0

He shot 51.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three point range. He also held opponents to 44.3 percent shooting in the paint, which was the best of any player in the NBA among contesting defenders of 500 shots or more.

In four postseason games this year, Porziņģis averaged just 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, while shooting just 38.9 percent from the floor but an above-average 40.0 percent from the three point range. If he returns for the Celtics this series, which could come as soon as Game 4, he would be an immense boost to an already elite team.