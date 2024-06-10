Highlights Kristaps Porzingis is positive that he will not miss Game 3 despite sustaining an apparent leg injury in Game 2.

The big man recently returned from injury, providing a solid boost for the Celtics.

Porzingis has been a matchup nightmare for the Mavericks in size and scoring ability. He has been essential in the Finals.

Boston Celtics fans have a lot to be happy about after they saw their team win Game 2 over the Dallas Mavericks to take a 2-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals. However, those same fans likely held their breath for a moment in the fourth quarter when they saw Kristaps Porzingis come up limping for a number of possessions during the period.

The Boston faithful can breathe a sigh of relief for now after Porzingis himself reassured that he is feeling good and, from the way he spoke, it does not seem like he has any plans to sit out Game 3 in Dallas.

"I feel good. Obviously, something happened a little bit. We have a couple of days again. Believe me, we will do everything we can to be back and move well... I will die out there..." - Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis did admit he felt limited through that last stretch, which is why they went with veteran center Al Horford to close out the contest.

The Latvian didn't directly address whether the injury was related to the one that kept him out for over a month. But it did seem like Porzingis was favoring his left leg in Game 2. He suffered the calf strain on his right leg.

Mike Leslie of WFAA caught him stretching his left leg while seated on the bench in the fourth quarter.

Porzingis Just Recently Returned From Injury

The big man has provided a huge boost for the Celtics

As noted, Porzingis missed the previous two rounds of the playoffs and was out for 39 days in total. He suffered a soleus strain in his right leg during Game 4 of Boston's first round series against the Miami Heat.

The 28-year-old made his return in Game 1 and instantly made an impact on both ends of the floor while coming off the bench. He scored 20 points, including 18 during the Celtics' electric first half in the series-opener.

Porzingis came off the bench once again in Game 2, and was once again a big positive for the Celtics. He scored 12 points, blocked two shots, and was a team-high plus-12 in 23 minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis Stats — NBA Finals PPG RPG BPG EFG% +/- 16.0 5.0 2.5 65.0% 35

Porzingis has so far been a matchup nightmare for the Mavericks with his size and his ability to knock down shots from the outside. The Celtics have given him a steady diet of post looks, and has taken advantage of those opportunities, especially when Dallas' smaller players get switched onto him on the block.

Likewise, Porzingis has been terrific on the other end of the floor. For some reason, the Mavs have kept challenging the 7-foot-2 center at the rim. But Porzingis has done a great job protecting the paint, as he has swatted away five shots in the Finals so far.

Though Porzingis seems optimistic about his outlook for Game 3, his status for Wednesday night should be worth monitoring.