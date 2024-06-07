Highlights Porziņģis scored 18 points in the first half, heavily impacting Celtics' Game 1 victory.

Porziņģis' bench role in his first game back from injury proved beneficial as the Celtics set a new three-pointer record.

Celtics aim to maintain momentum and secure a 2-0 series lead as they face the Mavericks in Game 2.

Kristaps Porziņģis' return to the court for the Boston Celtics was heavily anticipated.

Having missed the last two rounds due to a calf injury, Porziņģis was well-rested and coming into the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

Knowing how important it is to get off to a good start in the Finals, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made the decision to have Porziņģis come off the bench so they can maintain the chemistry the current starting lineup had since they were on a seven-game winning streak entering Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.

“Thought it gave us the best chance to win,” - Joe Mazzulla

Porziņģis Went Guns Blazing in First Half

Scored 18 of his 20 points in first 24 minutes

It is more than safe to say that Mazzulla made the perfect choice.

Less than five minutes into the game, Porziņģis came onto the court and immediately made huge plays. He scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds, and blocked three shots as he helped Boston explode with 37 points in the first quarter.

He added seven more points in the second quarter, boasting 18 once the halftime buzzer sounded with the Celtics having a dominant 63-42 lead.

Even though he only made one more basket in the second half, his impact on the court throughout 21 minutes of action was undeniable with Boston securing a 107-89 victory in Game 1. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Joe Mazzulla was more than willing to heap praise on the Latvian center.

Porziņģis reflected on his performance during the postgame press conference, feeling relieved to be back on the court with his teammates.

"It was tough to sit out... It feels good to be back and to get a win in the NBA Finals," - Kristaps Porzingis

It may have been his first game back from an injury that kept him sidelined, but it was a game that showed all the confidence he has when he's playing at his best.

“Tonight was an affirmation to myself that I’m good. Maybe I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good,” - Kristaps Porzingis

He got plenty of help from his teammates as well. Jaylen Brown had a team-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Jayson Tatum put up a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while the trio of Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White combined for 37 points.

They all contributed to setting a new NBA record for the number of players making at least one three-pointer in an NBA Finals game with seven, totaling up to 16 made triples throughout Thursday night.

What's Next for Porziņģis and Celtics

Look to go up 2-0 against Mavericks

Like the 2022 Finals, the Celtics take home Game 1 as they now seek a 2-0 series lead over the Mavericks.

Dallas might have better preparation for Porziņģis in the coming days, but Boston's offense with Tatum and Brown will continue to heat up if the Mavericks don't get their act together.

Game 2 between Boston and Dallas will begin on June 9 at 8 p.m. EST.