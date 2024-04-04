Highlights Kristaps Porziņģis' history-making stat line vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder helps propel the Boston Celtics to a win.

Thunder coach foresaw Porziņģis as biggest challenge in the matchup, and the forward finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Celtics' 60th win secures NBA's best record, home court in NBA playoffs, while the Thunder seek to secure a top-three seed in the Western Conference.

Kristaps Porziņģis put his talent on full display when the Boston Celtics blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-100 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

While the Celtics had multiple players step up in a big way, it was the performance of Porziņģis that shined the brightest. In turn, the talented forward found himself in the franchise record books.

Porziņģis's Dominant Showing Against OKC Defense

Posted a 27-12-5-4-1 stat line

Before the game began, Thunder head coach Mark Daignault said the team's biggest challenge was limiting Porzingis' production. He pointed to the big man's ability to not only be a rim protector, but also be a floor spacer on a Boston squad stacked with shooters.

Turns out his analysis was on point. Porzingis came out the gates on fire, getting 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 15 minutes throughout the first half. He arguably added the best offensive sequence for the Celtics with a highlight of his own. Following a string of passes from Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, Jaylen Brown delivered a no-look, behind-the-head pass to Porzingis on the wing, setting him up for his third triple of the game.

He finished the night with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds, his 11th of the season. He also made five blocks, four assists, and a steal while shooting 10-of-13 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from downtown throughout his 31 minutes of action. According to StatMuse, he made franchise history by becoming the first Celtic to reach those numbers in a game.

His defense was highlighted by his head coach Joe Mazzulla, noting his blocks against several Thunder players, particularly rookie star big man Chet Holmgren. He said that Porzingis' shot-blocking ability has continued to grow with him getting more comfortable in the Celtics' defense.

"I thought he did a great job today navigating the Holmgren matchup, and he did a good job navigating the cross matches. But, you know, just learning the timing of the help based on where you are is something that’s really hard to do. Because of his positioning and his work in the film room on the floor, he’s able to have a great feel for that," - Joe Mazzulla

Jayson Tatum and Brown backed up Porzingis with a pair of 20-point performances as well, with Tatum dropping 24 points and seven rebounds, while Brown put up 23 points and seven rebounds. Al Horford also did his damage off the bench, scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

What's Next For Celtics & Thunder

Celtics secure 60th win; Thunder fighting for top-three seed in West

Having already locked up the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics took it a step further by securing their 60th win this season to clinch the best record in the NBA and home-court advantage for the entire postseason. This is the first time they had 60 or more wins in a regular season since the 2007-08 and 2008-09 campaigns, when the trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen led the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Thunder fell to 52-24 on the season. They remain in competition for a top-three seed in the Western Conference with six games left, trailing Denver and Minnesota by one game for the top spot.

Both teams are off for Thursday, returning to the court on Friday when Boston hosts Sacramento, while Oklahoma City travels to Indiana for an encounter with the Pacers.