Highlights Kristaps Porzingis was labeled the most 'important' piece for Celtics ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Porzingis gives Boston unique advantages on offense and defense and his ability to matchup with Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford is important.

The Celtics' success hinges on Porzingis' availability and contributions, according to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was a full participant at practice Saturday, according to coach Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla also said Porzingis looked healthy going through team drills, although he went half-speed much of the time.

Porzingis has been out since Game 4 of the first-round series against the Miami Heat on April 29. With his return possibly around the corner, Boston is on the verge of getting major firepower back on both ends of the floor. Despite the Boston Celtics' postseason record reflecting otherwise, Porzingis' impact gives his team a decided edge in multiple facets of the game.

Porzingis Labeled The Most 'Important' Piece For Celtics

As a 7'3" two-way player, Porzingis gives Boston what other teams don't have

After Porzingis was a full participant in Saturday's practice, it is now very possible that the veteran center could return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

How important is Porzingis to the Celtics' chances in the Finals? Do they need him to beat the Dallas Mavericks? Ex-Boston Celtics center and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks so.

"[Porzingis] does everything. He's the most important piece to the Celtics hanging banner No. 18." - Kendrick Perkins

Calling Porzingis the most important piece on a team with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is a lofty claim. That said, bringing a skilled giant into the mix with two superstars brings a blend that few teams in the history of the game possessed. Not only does Porzingis elevate Boston's offense with his size and scoring. He brings elite defense to the quartet of Tatum, Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday .

Perkins continued:

"You think about it offensively -- he's a guy who can stretch the floor at 7'2" and knock down the trey-ball. He was also one of the best post-up guys in the game this season when it comes to exploiting matchups. [The Celtics] need him to go against Dereck Lively [II] and Daniel Gafford to anchor their defense -- to be a rim protector, to bring that size and length on the defensive side of things," Perkins stated.

"If the Celtics do not have Kristaps Porzingis available for the Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are going to win. If Kristaps Porzingis is available -- and even if he is not 100 percent -- the Celtics are going to win this series."

Porzingis' Impact Extends Beyond His Size and Length

When No. 8 was at his best, Boston looked invincible this season

During the regular season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. His ability to score inside and from beyond the 3-point line makes him a vital piece of Boston's championship puzzle.

No. 8's fit alongside Tatum and Brown was smooth out the gate. In the first game of the season on October 25, Porzingis lit up his former team for 30 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line. In games Porzingis scored at least 20 points this season, the Celtics are 23-7. In games when he's gone for 25 points or more, Boston was 10-2.

It's not just his scoring that makes Boston lethal. Coach Mazulla has done a fine job of putting Porzingis in his spots. According to Second Spectrum, Porzingis shot 69 percent at the rim this season. On defense, he held opponents to 44 percent shooting around the rim: the best mark in the NBA.