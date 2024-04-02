Highlights Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis is impressed by Purdue big man Zach Edey's height and overall size.

Celtics are thriving with Porziņģis as an addition to their team, while Edey has led the Boilermakers to the Final Four and has a bright NBA future.

Porziņģis is averaging over 20 points per game and has fit well alongside Tatum and Brown.

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis stands a towering 7-foot-2, but apparently, just the sight of Purdue star big man Zach Edey was enough to leave his jaw on the floor.

While we've seen numerous towering big men enter the NBA in recent years, including the likes of 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama, Edey's presence alone grabbed the attention of Porziņģis amid Purdue's run to the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four.

As The Athletic's Jared Weiss detailed, Porziņģis had a hilarious evaluation of Edey's size.

"Big dude. I'm a big human being, but [Edey's] a little bit next level." — Kristaps Porzingis

The Boilermakers listed the big man at 7-foot-4, but he admitted during an interview in 2021 with the South Bend Tribune that he was "still growing" and could be closer to 7-foot-6 at some point. It's safe to say that Edey's measurements at the NBA Scouting Combine should draw plenty of attention.

Kristaps Porziņģis' Strong Season for Celtics

Porziņģis an integral part in leading Boston to No. 1 seed in East

It feels like the Celtics have been the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference since the start of the season. But one thing that's certain is that after they jumped to the top of the conference, they haven't looked back in the second half of the year.

Boston remains one of the favorites to win the NBA title this year, and while the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown receive much of the attention, the team's addition of Porziņģis this offseason via trade has made an unquestionable impact.

Porziņģis has averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting a career-best 51.1 percent from the field. His scoring average is on par with his career mark (19.7 points per game) and he's fit like a glove alongside Tatum and Brown.