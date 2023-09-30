Highlights Paul Pierce: With his impressive career numbers and a championship ring, Pierce deserves a statue for his contributions to the Celtics and his status as one of the best scorers of his generation.

Bob Cousy: Cousy revolutionized the point guard position and led the Celtics to six championships, making him deserving of a statue for his impact on the franchise.

Dave Cowens: Cowens' ability to guard larger centers and his impressive accolades, including two championships and an MVP award, make him a strong candidate for a statue recognition.

For an NBA player to get their own statue, it must mean they had a legendary career. As it stands, the Boston Celtics have already erected statues for Larry Bird, Bill Russell, and Red Auerbach. The thing is, there are other guys who deserve a statue from the franchise for their body of work.

For a franchise like the Celtics with a long and rich history, there are always players bound to be overlooked when giving out recognitions. However, the players on this list definitely deserve a statue recognition for everything they’ve done for Beantown.

Below, we take a look at those stars and why they deserve the statue treatment outside the historic TD Garden.

5 Paul Pierce

Considered as one of the best scorers of his generation, Paul Pierce is a beloved figure among Boston fans for ushering the team to relevance during his time there. Drafted in 1998, the Truth immediately made his presence felt by dropping a barrage of buckets on any given night.

With 15 seasons as a Celtic under his belt, Pierce averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And while he was an All-Star already during his first few seasons in the NBA, it wasn’t until Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen arrived that his true potential was unlocked.

That potential eventually culminated in a championship ring when the Celtics won during the 2007-08 season. His postseason averages of 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest during that 26-game campaign earned Pierce a Finals MVP award.

Along with that accolade, the Truth was also selected to 10 All-Star Games and named to four All-NBA teams. Taking all of his individual accomplishments together and there’s more than enough reason for Boston to give Pierce the honor of erecting his own statue.

Paul Pierce career averages (1998-2017) Minutes Played 34.2 Points 19.7 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 5.6 Steals 1.3 Blocks 0.6

4 Bob Cousy

Long before Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, or Stephen Curry further defined what an unselfish point guard is in the NBA, Bob Cousy was already giving meaning to the position. Playing 13 seasons for Boston starting in 1950, the 6-foot-1 All-Star made the point guard position just as important as the center during the league’s early days.

Averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, Cousy’s NBA career is highlighted by six championships, eight seasons leading the league in assists, and a lone MVP award in 1957. Add 12 All-NBA team and 13 All-Star selections to the mix, and Cousy will have a good case to get his own statue from the Celtics.

3 Dave Cowens

Anyone able to lock Kareem Abdul-Jabbar down during his prime and get two championships against one of the best to ever play the game has to have his own statue. In this regard, Dave Cowens deserves more attention from the Celtics, particularly in the area of getting his own statue built.

Playing 10 seasons for Boston in the 1970s, Cowens would go on to average 18.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 block per game during his time with the franchise. And speaking of his time with the team, the big man earned two championships, a Rookie of the Year award, a regular season MVP, and an All-Star MVP.

Add eight All-Star selections and three instances of being named to an All-NBA team, and there’s a pretty strong argument for Cowens to get his own statue. Keep in mind that he’s just 6-foot-9 and able to guard larger centers, such as Abdul-Jabbar, than him with great athleticism and skill.

2 Kevin McHale

Although much of the spotlight went to Larry Bird during the 1980s, the Celtics’ success during that era can also be attributed to Kevin McHale. Thanks to his physicality and game under the post, the 6-foot-10 power forward elevated his position in a way that helped Boston win three rings with him.

In 13 seasons with Boston, McHale averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. Along with the championships he won, the seven-time All-Star was also named to six All-Defensive teams and won the Sixth Man award twice during his career.

Beyond those numbers, though, McHale cared more about winning than just the individual accomplishments. The All-Star power forward didn’t care if he started or came off the bench while he was in Boston. Ultimately, his selflessness helped Larry Bird and the Celtics go on deep postseason runs and win multiple rings while playing together. This is the reason why dedicating a statue to McHale is the biggest honor for everything he has done for the franchise.

1 John Havlicek

Although McHale and the others boast a respectable resume, John Havlicek’s body of work in the NBA is simply better. In 16 seasons playing for the Celtics, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 13-time All-Star will also use these numbers as the basis for the 11 seasons he was selected to an All-NBA team.

But above all the averages and individual accolades is the fact that Havlicek won eight rings while playing for Boston. That’s more than Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, or Kobe Bryant won during their respective careers. This number of rings alone is enough justification for the Celtics to reward Havlicek with his own statue.

Havlicek’s contributions to the teams cannot be overlooked or understated, and it’s only right for the Celtics to give him that ultimate honor reserved for the team’s legend. After all, a Boston legend he is.

John Havlicek career averages (1963-1978) Minutes Played 36.6 Points 20.8 Assists 4.8 Rebounds 6.3 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.3

With a new NBA season starting soon, there’s every chance for other Boston players to make their mark on the franchise and make a case to get a statue in the future when it’s all said and done. As things currently stand Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the closest to making a case for a statue outside the Celtics’ home arena. Of course, they would need to win a championship first, and once they do, they’ll have a pretty good case to get that honor.

