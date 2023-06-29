The Boston Celtics pulled off one of the biggest trade shocks prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, agreeing to send Marcus Smart (among many others) in a deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis.

t’s understandable why the Beantown team wanted to make big changes on the roster, but there’s reason to believe Smart’s departure could be costly for the franchise.

For those who missed it, the Celtics traded Smart, Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari, and the No. 35 pick in the three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies for Porzingis.

The Grizzlies got Smart in the process, while also sending the No. 25 pick in the draft and a top-four protected pick in 2024 to the Celtics. They also parted ways with Tyus Jones, who was sent to the Wizards in the deal.

As for Washington, they also received Gallinari and Muscala along with Boston’s 35th pick to complete the deal.

The Celtics didn’t have Smart as part of the deal at first, but when their initial three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers fell apart due to injury concerns about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury, they appeared to be left with no other choice but to throw in Smart instead.

Porzingis definitely gives the Celtics a legitimate Big 3. The Latvian star is coming off one of his healthiest and most productive seasons in 2023—playing in 65 games and averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks—so there are high hopes he can elevate the C’s with his presence.

Nonetheless, it’s still hard to make sense why the Celtics traded Smart. For a team that has been a consistent playoff team and title contender, moving a key piece of what has made them so successful just seems a bad move.

With that said, here are three reasons why the Smart trade will be disastrous for the Celtics.

3 Marcus Smart was the heart and soul of Boston

More than his production on the court, Smart brings plenty of intangibles that have benefited the Celtics in plenty of ways.

He was their vocal leader, and it’s safe to say he was the glue guy that kept the team together through all the ups and downs that they’ve been through.

Smart has always played hard for the Celtics as well, and that infectious energy had helped the team establish a gritty identity and a never-say-die attitude. For those searching for a proof of that, look no further than their recent Eastern Conference Finals showdown with the Miami Heat.

Without Smart, it would have been unlikely that the Celtics would be able to come back from a 3-0 deficit and force a Game 7. Sure Boston still ended up losing, but Smart proved how important he was to the team after averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals in their winning streak.

That leadership is now gone from the Celtics, and it doesn’t look like there’s anyone on the team who can fill that role.

With that said, the Celtics’ biggest downfall could actually be their locker room and team chemistry. At the end of the day, you just don’t simply trade culture guys like Smart.

2 Celtics' true defensive anchor is gone

The Celtics added rim protection with the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis, but there’s a question if they actually need that. They have Robert Williams who was averaging 2.2 blocks a couple of seasons ago before a knee injury delayed his return in 2022-23 and limited his performance.

Porzingis’ shooting and ability to space the floor will be major weapons, but at what cost? Boston basically lost its defensive anchor in Smart for some upgrade on offense.

When the Celtics made the NBA Finals back in the 2021-22 season, they had the best defensive rating in the league with Smart leading the way. He was the Defensive Player of the Year, after all.

Smart hustled for the ball and made sure the opposing team’s best player would take tough shots after tough shots. He made life hard for anyone he guarded, which was why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were able to thrive offensively.

The Celtics will need someone to fill that role in 2023-24, but as everyone knows, that’s easier said than done.

1 Who’s the point guard now?

Smart may be known for his defense, but one of the most overlooked aspects of his game is his playmaking.

Smart was the Celtics’ top playmaker in 2022-23 with 6.3 assists per game.

It definitely helped Smart that he was alongside two of the best scorers in the NBA today in Tatum and Brown. However, there’s no denying that the two also benefited from Smart’s playmaking and passing.

Smart was already highly impactful on offense, but the Celtics really wanted to add another scorer. A three-headed monster of JT, JB and KP sure looks scary, but there’s only one ball and having plenty of scorers means the touches will decrease as well.

Then there’s the question of who will help them distribute the ball better without Smart.

The Celtics made a huge gamble with the Porzingis trade, and while they have the chance to dominate with their top-heavy squad, they just lost so much in the process.

Boston should have learned from the Denver Nuggets who stayed patient with their core and made only a few tweaks to bring them to the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Smart was part of their core, but they just destroyed a big part of what they have built over the past few years.

Celtics fans are surely hoping for the best, but it won’t be a surprise if things don’t work out as well.