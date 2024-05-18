Highlights The Celtics await either the Pacers or Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks' roster has been heavily depleted by injuries, making them an easier matchup for the healthy Celtics.

The Celtics have elite defenders to counter Jalen Brunson, and their size can also pose a challenge for the Knicks' smaller lineup.

If the 2024 NBA Playoffs have taught the basketball world anything, it is that the Boston Celtics are the real deal. The series they have played so far were against injury-riddled teams, but that does not discount their run. When clicking on all cylinders, the Celtics are the team to watch out for.

With that being said, their next opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals will either be the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks. The Celtics sit back and relax as they await the winner of that series, after Indiana tied the series at 3-3 on Friday night to force a Game 7 on Sunday.

And if the Knicks win that game at home, the Celtics will have the easier path to the NBA Finals. While the Celtics are favored against either opponent, the Knicks’ injury woes carve an easy path for the Celtics to plow through them. Anything can happen, but the Celtics match up better with the Knicks in this instance.

Healthy vs. Unhealthy

Knicks’ roster has been depleted by injuries

The fact that the Knicks would be the easier opponent for the Celtics comes simply due to the sheer amount of injuries that New York has been forced to deal with. Almost their entire roster has been ravaged by injuries, forcing them to start bench players throughout the postseason.

Julius Randle was ruled out before the playoffs due to a dislocated shoulder. Mitchell Robinson was lost due to ankle issues. Bojan Bogdanovic was lost due to foot and wrist issues. OG Anunoby has been sidelined due to a hamstring strain suffered in Game 3 of this series, though if the Knicks advance he would most likely return.

And just recently in Game 6 against the Pacers, Josh Hart appeared to suffer an injury, though it is unknown if it is serious or not. It is safe to say that the Knicks have not been blessed with the best luck this postseason, but they have somehow pushed through.

In fact, Jalen Brunson would be one of the few factors that would give Boston trouble. If they counter him, the series will be over quickly. The Knicks have somehow chugged along up to this point, spitting in the face of fate. Game 7 will be at Madison Square Garden, and the Knicks are 5-1 at home this postseason.

Conversely, the Celtics have been almost completely healthy aside from Kristaps Porziņģis, who got hurt earlier in the postseason and has not returned since. The reality is that the Celtics were already the better team even if the Knicks were fully healthy, but it would have been a much closer series.

On the other hand, the Pacers are pretty much fully healthy, and would give the Celtics a much tougher time. The fact that the Knicks are ravaged by injuries makes the Celtics’ path to the Finals easier, should they face each other.

Ability to Counter Brunson

Celtics possess the backcourt to limit Brunson’s offense

Should the Knicks advance to face the Celtics, Brunson would be the primary threat Boston would have to counter, as mentioned. He is averaging 33.9 points per game this postseason, the highest of any player in the league. That alone spells trouble, unless a team has the defensive weapons to counter him.

And of course, the Celtics do. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are elite defenders, finishing sixth and eighth in this year’s NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year voting. They make up a lethal backcourt that features a higher average height than the Knicks’ backcourt, adding yet another advantage to the pile.

In Game 5, four of the five players that the Knicks started were 6-foot-4 or shorter. In comparison, Holiday and White are each that same height. That, combined with the gigantic frontcourt size (Jayson Tatum is 6-foot-8, Jaylen Brown is 6-foot-9) and the Celtics possess yet another advantage in that department.

Of course, the Knicks’ smaller size is due to injuries, and if the 6-foot-7 Anunoby returns, he will pose another threat to the Celtics. But Boston can only play the hand they’re dealt, as they’ve done throughout this postseason. They faced a Miami Heat team without Jimmy Butler, and a Cleveland Cavaliers team who was, the most part, without Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

If the Knicks knock off the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 on Sunday, the Celtics will have yet another compromised team in front of them to take advantage of. If they were to face the Pacers instead, the Celtics would most likely still defeat them, but the series would most likely go longer as Indiana would give them a harder time. Therefore, if the Celtics want the easier path to the Finals, they would match up better with the Knicks.