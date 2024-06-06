Highlights There's no tension between Kristaps Porziņģis and Dallas Mavericks players despite rumors, according to the Boston Celtics forward.

Both Porziņģis and Dončić are in better situations now compared to when they played together.

Dončić and Porziņģis have each downplayed the rumblings of beef or a potential feud between the two since the rumors began.

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are making their final preparations ahead of their matchup in the NBA Finals, Game 1 of which will tip off on Thursday night.

The series will serve as a reunion of sorts for a few players: Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving spent a stint with the Celtics a few years ago, and Boston big man Kristaps Porziņģis played for Dallas just a few years ago.

In the days leading up to the start of the series, former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons spoke about the animosity that Luka Dončić and the Mavericks organization supposedly still held towards Porziņģis after his departure.

“They do not like Porziņģis in Dallas," Parsons said on FanDuelTV's Run It Back. "Luka did not like playing with him, there is an actual beef there."

Dončić was asked about Parsons' comments earlier this week, and completely dismissed them.

"That's why I don't watch a lot of that, because people don't know," Dončić told reporters. "I've talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life, so I don't know how he would know that. But me and KP have a good relationship."

On Wednesday, it was Porziņģis's turn to weigh in, and he shared a similar story.

"We had some good moments. We had some decent moments, but overall it just didn't work for both sides," Porziņģis said, per ESPN. "It wasn't perfect. But I would say everything — teammates, locker room — I know at that time there were some rumors that there was something in the locker room. It was never like that. It was all just noise at the end."

Once and for all, Porziņģis said there wasn't any beef between himself and the Mavericks.

"It just wasn't perfect for us playing together, and it didn't work out. And that's it," Porziņģis said. "There's no ill will, I don't think from their side. For sure, [there is not] from my side."

Porziņģis and Dončić Have Both Grown Since Their Split

Both players are now in better situations than they were when playing together three years ago.

Porziņģis and Dončić spent two seasons playing together in Dallas, with both campaigns ending in a first-round exit from the playoffs.

Since their split, both have found themselves in a much better situation. Porziņģis is a dominant big in his role with the Celtics, able to shoot threes when given space but also not shouldering too much of an offensive load unless called upon. Meanwhile, Dončić found a perfect match in fellow All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who can match his spark on a nightly basis.

While the two say they share no ill will heading into their matchup in the NBA Finals, there's no doubt that both will be leaving everything they have on the court when the games begin.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off in Boston on Thursday night.