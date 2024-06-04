Highlights Despite the initial turmoil following his departure, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics seem to be on good terms after five years.

Irving discussed memories with young teammates and discussed a few specific players he previously teamed up with.

Ahead of the NBA Finals Irving admitted that he believes everyone has moved past the idea that his former teammates "hate" him.

With the NBA Finals set to take center stage on Thursday, the overarching narrative this year is Kyrie Irving ’s return to Boston, where he played from 2017 to 2019.

When he left for Boston in 2017, Irving, at only 25 years of age, was seen as the leader of a young Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum . Irving was the one who knew what it took to win a championship. He was seen as the adult in the room, just as his ex-teammate LeBron James was in Cleveland.

Brown had completed his first NBA season and Tatum was a rookie. Though the Irving-led Celtics never came close to playing for a title, it didn't completely sabotage the experience. Irving was too young to lead. The rest of the Celtics were too young to listen.

Despite Irving's distasteful exit from Boston five years ago, both parties are on good terms.

Irving Reminisces His Time in Boston

No hard feelings after all

Ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night, Irving spoke about his former Boston Celtics teammates, as The Athletic's Tim Cato detailed.

“I think we’ve pretty much put it to bed (this idea) that a lot of my (former) teammates hate me." - Kyrie Irving

“I don’t know what was being shared intimately with some of the media personnel that were reporting over the past few years (when) I first left Boston. But I’ve embraced all of those guys," Irving continued.

Being apart for half a decade, Irving has faced more roadblocks than the Celtics, who reached the NBA Finals in 2022. To add, Irving is 0-10 against Boston dating back to March 2022. He hasn't played horribly, as evidenced by his averages of 23.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in his career vs Boston. Still, losing 10 straight games to the Celtics is probably on No. 11's mind entering these finals.

One of the main intrigues of this series is watching to see whether Irving can help lead Dallas to a Game 1 victory. Or, will Boston use some of Irving's championship DNA he left behind in a statement win? Irving expressed that he tried giving a young Tatum and Brown as much wisdom as possible.

"I told them from day 1 when I first met them that I want to see them be better than me," voiced Irving. In order to do that you have to give them secrets to the game. You have to give them, you know, mental secrets as well to help [them] become a better player. I think those guys are ultra talented, [Tatum], [Brown]. Off the court, we know each other's families. That's the type of relationship I've always wanted outside of basketball."

Who Will Win This Tug-of-War?

Irving vs. Boston: Who gets the last laugh?

This series feels meant to be in many respects.

The Celtics enter the Finals as the favorites, with home-court advantage, and having swept the season series against the Dallas Mavericks . Boston beat Dallas 119-110 in January and 138-110 in March.

Irving isn’t the only superstar player in this series with an opportunity for revenge. Tatum and Brown have their sights set on showing their former leader who the grown-ups are now.

After battling an on-court identity crisis over the last handful of seasons, Irving has finally found his niche with the Mavericks. He knows how to assert himself behind Luka Dončić . The area Irving has made the biggest impact on is his leadership. Something he had struggled with mightily in the past, particularly in Boston. He's become the unquestioned vocal leader for the Mavs during this run to the finals.

Boston's superstar duo have found their mojo after seven years as a tandem. Boston finished with the best regular season record of any team in the last six years. There's no better time to cash in on their historic success than doing it against their teammate-turned-rival Kyrie Irving.