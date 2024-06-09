Highlights Boston Celtics are favored in Game 2 thanks to their strong three-point shooting.

Mavericks struggled with ball movement and Irving needs to be more aggressive offensively for Dallas.

Betting picks: Celtics to cover the spread, over 214.5 points, Kyrie Irving to score over 22.5 points, Jaylen Brown over 22.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we have moved on to the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 2 Info When Sun. June 9 Where TD Garden Time 8:00 PM EST Location Boston, MA TV ABC

Celtics vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston is the favorite heading into Game 2

The Celtics rolled into the finals with a 12-2 record and nine days of rest. Fortunately, for the home team, rust would not be a factor. Boston jumped out to an early 17-point lead after the first quarter and led by a 21-point cushion at the break. As expected, the Mavericks did make things a bit interesting in the third quarter, trimming what had been a 29-point deficit down to eight points.

Rather than wilt under the pressure, though, the Celtics threw a counter punch, courtesy of a 14-0 run that enabled them to take a 20-point lead into the final frame. When it was said and done, Boston came away with a 107-89 victory to take the first game of what should be a long series. Jaylen Brown led the way for a Celtics' offense that had six players score in double figures. He finished with 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field. He also tallied six rebounds, three blocks, and three steals.

Kristaps Porzingis — who had missed the team's last 10 playoff games with a calf strain — turned in a big-time performance as well. He scored 20 points (including 18 in the first half), shooting 8-for-13 from the floor and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. The Celtics big man also did a great job with rim protection, as he blocked three shots.

Jayson Tatum added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Derrick White chipped in with 15 points and five assists. The biggest Celtics' takeaway from Game 1 was that the home team won the long-range shooting battle by a 27-point margin. Boston is ranked third in 3-point efficiency, and they lead the playoff field in made 3-point shots per contest at 14.7. If this kind of disparity continues, Boston will be next to impossible to beat.

Meanwhile, on the Mavericks' side of the equation, they ran into the most complete team they have faced in these playoffs. Despite a third-quarter push, you never had a sense that the road team was going to come out on top in this one. As he has done throughout the team's postseason run, Luka Donic put together another huge performance for Dallas.

He finished with 30 points on 12-for-26 shooting from the floor to go along with 10 rebounds.

P.J. Washington added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving — who averaged 27 points per contest on 49 percent shooting in the conference finals round — scored only 12 points while connecting on just six of his 19 attempts overall, and he was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. There have been 56 instances in which Irving has scored more than 20 points this season. The Mavericks are 40-16 in those contests. Conversely, when the former NBA champion scores less than 20 points, Dallas is 10-8 in those games.

Another noteworthy takeaway for the Mavericks was the team's lack of ball movement. When your opponent has as many blocks as you do assists, there is a problem. Doncic had just one assist, and the team finished with nine assists on 35 made field goals. This is the lowest total by a team in any game this season.

"I thought we were too much one-on-one. We've got to move bodies. We've got to move the ball. Multiple guys got to touch the ball. We were just too stagnant, and that's not the way we play. So, we've got to be better (Sunday)." - Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 2 matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Following their double-digit victory in Game 1, the Celtics opened as a seven-point favorite for Game 2. But at the time of this writing, the line has moved to 6.5 points (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread four times in their last six games.

Dallas is 0-5 ATS in their last five matchups against Boston.

In its last 20 contests against Atlantic Division opponents, Dallas has covered the spread at a 35-percent success rate (7-13).

The Celtics have failed to cover the spread five times in their last seven outings.

Boston is 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine matchups against teams in the Western Conference.

These two teams have faced each other three times this season, including the series opener. Not only has Boston won all three contests, with an average victory margin of 18.3 points per game, but they also covered the spread each time as well.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (-6.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 214.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Mavericks' last seven games.

five times in the Mavericks' last seven games. The OVER total holds a 4-2 record in Dallas's last six Sunday games.

total holds a 4-2 record in Dallas's last six Sunday games. In the Celtics' last seven contests, the OVER total has prevailed five times.

total has prevailed five times. Dallas and Boston average a combined 238.5 points per contest, which is 24 points higher than the 214.5 total.

Opponents of these teams have averaged 224.8 points per game, which is 10.3 points more than the over/under for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 214.5 points

Player Prop Bets

As was mentioned earlier, the Mavericks are a much more formidable team when Kyrie Irving plays with an aggressive mindset. Given that sentiment, he is the key player to watch for the road team. Irving currently has -133 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -103 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points (via Caesars Sportsbook).

Do Irving’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Irving is averaging 24.8 points per contest across 76 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 76 regular season and playoff games. In three games against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 18.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Irving is averaging 22.2 points per outing.

points per outing. Irving has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 24 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 24.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 matchups against teams in the Atlantic Division, the Mavericks guard is averaging 24.5 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Irving has averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kyrie Irving OVER 22.5 points

On the other side of the equation, Jaylen Brown is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -135 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and +114 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Brown is averaging 23.3 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In three matchups against Dallas this season, he has averaged 27.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Brown is averaging 24.8 points per outing.

points per outing. Brown has played against Western Conference opponents 28 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 23.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 matchups against teams in the Southwest Division, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP is averaging 23.2 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Brown has averaged 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup seven times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jaylen Brown OVER 22.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks Final Picks

The Spread: Boston Celtics (-6.5) OddShark

Boston Celtics (-6.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 214.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 214.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Kyrie Irving OVER 22.5 points

Kyrie Irving OVER 22.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jaylen Brown OVER 22.5 points