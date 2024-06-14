Highlights The Celtics' addition of Jrue Holiday has boosted the team's execution in high-pressure moments.

Joe Mazzulla's coaching changed Boston's style for the better regarding late-game execution.

The Celtics' resilience and teamwork halted a near-collapse in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, showing team growth.

It has been well-documented that the 2024 Boston Celtics are the finished product of nearly a decade of winning and advancing deep into the postseason ahead of schedule. Every C's squad before this one has felt incomplete and not quite ready to win a championship, but their young stars have been so great from the start that they've teased NBA fans for seven straight years.

In the past, Celtics teams have been extremely talented and versatile, but lacked the basketball character needed as a team to deal with playoff adversity. They also lacked the maturity of a veteran roster to execute on a consistent basis, which ultimately led to their annual demise late in the postseason.

However, this current Boston group has proven they're built differently. For six minutes in the fourth quarter in Game 3, as the Celtics were inexplicably blowing a 21-point lead with the title on the line, it felt like old times in Boston. Celtics fans likely felt all the sad memories coming back of unbelievable losses for this team to inferior competition, but this squad has repeatedly shown that they are made of better stuff.

From the additions they've made to the chemistry they've built to Joe Mazzulla's excellent coaching, Boston has exercised those demons and is now one win away from the trophy.

Boston Is More Poised Under Pressure Than Ever Before

Maturing of their stars, Jrue Holiday addition has worked wonders

As mentioned before, previous Celtics teams have struggled to deal with adversity and have also crumbled under the pressure of high-stakes late-game situations.

The examples seem limitless: Games 1 and 2 against the Miami Heat, where Jimmy Butler and role players stole Boston's heart; Game 7 of that same series, where the Celtics had the weight of a historic 3-0 comeback on their shoulders and laid an egg, and Games 4 and 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers a round before.

Perhaps the most famous example of Boston folding under pressure is Game 4 against Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, where they held a 7-point lead six minutes away from taking a 3-1 NBA Finals lead before Curry took over and the Celtics gagged down the stretch. Going back even further, a young Tatum and Brown couldn't quite get past the superhuman that was 2018 LeBron James in Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

In 2024, it has been a completely different story. Boston was a top-five clutch team all season long and has been by far the league's best late-game squad in the postseason. Their improvement shows up in the numbers, as they have a great winning percentage in tight games in both the regular year and playoffs, but the eye test is even more telling.

Celtics In The Clutch Category Stat NBA Rank Clutch W% 63.6% 4th Clutch NRTG +15.4 4th Playoff Clutch W% 100% 1st Playoff Clutch NRTG +46.9 1st

The addition of Jrue Holiday as a calming force at the point guard position is night-and-day from the erratic decision-making of Marcus Smart. Too often in past seasons, Boston went down in their biggest games with Smart taking a bad shot or committing a terrible turnover, but Holiday is a proven veteran who brings all the winning intangibles for a championship team. Derrick White's emergence as a capable primary ballhandler has also helped Boston's poise in these moments.

Joe Mazzulla Has Done a Wonderful Job Changing Boston’s Style

Celtics have embraced team-based play on both ends of the floor

Joe Mazzulla's analytics-based, three-point shooting emphasized style of offense has helped Boston's overall offense blossom to one of the greatest units in NBA history for many reasons. They are just a harder team to guard consistently than they've been in the past years, despite the incredible talent on those previous rosters.

Perhaps the most important benefit for the Celtics with Mazzulla's philosophy has been their late-game execution, where they've been arguably the best team in the league all season next to their Finals-opponent, the Dallas Mavericks. In the biggest moments, the Celtics can reliably spread the floor and get a great shot every time. Their five-out offense with five elite shooters who can all drive closeouts and make kickout passes is nearly unstoppable for any team with exploitable defenders.

Boston's Clutch Postseason Game Situation Result Game 4 vs. CLE 100-95 Lead, 3:14 109-102 W Game 1 vs. IND 115-110 Deficit, 1:57 133-128 W (OT) Game 3 vs. IND 109-101 Deficit, 2:38 114-111 W Game 4 vs. IND 98-90 Deficit, 5:56 105-102 W Game 3 vs. DAL 93-92 Lead, 3:37 106-99 W

Boston was reverting to their old weakness for isolation pull-up jumpers, which allowed Dallas to get back in the game, but they flipped a switch once it got to a one-point lead. At that point, the Celtics did what they've done all season long and in every playoff series: engage defensively and play unselfish basketball to finish off a game.

Celtics' Near Collapse Showed Signs Of Old Habits

Behind Jaylen Brown, Boston proved they're not the same team anymore

From the 10-minute mark until 3:37 left in the fourth quarter, when Kyrie Irving's tough jumper cut the Boston lead to one, the Celtics played some of their worst basketball of the season. They fell back into the same lazy habits that frustrated NBA fans for years, practicing zero ball movement and settling for stepback jumpers possession after possession while allowing Dallas open threes and layups.

Once the game got close, however, Boston completely locked in and showcased their growth as a team in several areas. Defensively, they proved that they have zero entry points to attack when everyone does their job, and Dallas simply couldn't get off any clean looks.

Celtics' Resilience (4th quarter) Stretch Run Score Change 10:14 to 3:37 Dallas 22-2 91-70 to 93-92 3:37 to Final Boston 13-7 93-92 to 106-99 Final 3:37 Celtics Offense: 4-6 FG, 4-4 FT Final 3:37 Dallas Offense: 2-7 FG, 3-4 FT

On offense, Jaylen Brown stepped up again and proved his superstar leap with two massive buckets down the stretch. On brand for Boston, their other biggest basket was off of a perfect drive-and-kick by Holiday to Derrick White for a clutch three. When the Celtics want to focus on getting the best shot possible, they are nearly impossible to stop because of their five-out spacing and wealth of dribble-drive players.