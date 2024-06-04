Highlights Tatum's overlooked defense is crucial for the Celtics in a matchup against a tough Dallas Mavericks team and duo Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

On Thursday, the 2024 NBA Finals are set to commence between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. Boston, who was the top seed in the Eastern Conference, will take on the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference in Dallas.

It’s going to be a heck of a matchup between Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and Dallas and Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Boston. The star power and talent on both ends is going to be on display, and would seem to have the makings of a great cap to the 2023-24 campaign.

One thing to watch, in particular, going into this series, though, may be a bit overlooked from Tatum: his defense, which has been crucial for Boston.

Tatum's defense is a bit overlooked it seems

Tatum’s offense is always going to be the primary focus, and that’s warranted. He's one of the game's elite offensive talents, and when he has it going, he can open up more chances for his teammates, and Boston’s ball/man movement.

Even with inconsistencies from three-point range, Tatum is still going to get his share of production offensively, and has in these NBA Playoffs. He's had 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per outing across 14 playoff games for Boston.

That said, Tatum’s defense is big for the Celtics, and if he can continue to make his presence felt there, it could go a long way for Boston in potentially winning the title.

Despite some criticism for his approach on offense being perceived as passive at times, Tatum has been very dynamic throughout this season and in the playoffs defensively. Like a number of others on the Celtics, Tatum’s versatility on that end makes the Celtics tough to attack over the course of 48 minutes, paired with what they possess offensively as a dangerous group.

In this upcoming series, Tatum could feasibly match up with the likes of P.J. Washington and/or Derrick Jones Jr. for stretches. Those players have had their moments in these playoffs, and the deal for Washington has clearly paid big dividends for Dallas. Washington’s hot shooting in the postseason has made an impact off-ball, and in Jones’ case, he’s made some on-point splash plays as a weak side cutting lob threat and in transition.

Pertaining to Tatum’s defensive impact in this series, though, with his length, multifaceted athleticism and team instincts, the Celtics need him to be a crucial rotator to give assistance on Dončić and Irving drives, and realistically, with second rotations in pick-and-roll. While it’s difficult to suggest just how much Tatum might check Dončić, or potentially Irving on-ball, Tatum is capable in switchout situations, and could at least provide some interior or hedging help as a rotator.

Tatum’s defensive playmaking was shown throughout the regular season, and has been on display and helped spark runs for Boston in the playoffs. That from him could give the Celtics a lift and some assistance in these NBA Finals, also.

Tatum's Defensive Playmaking Averages in 2023-24 Category Reg. Season Playoffs STL 1.0 1.1 BLK 0.6 0.7 TRB 8.1 10.4 DREB% 18.7% 24.2% DEFLECT. 2.0 1.5

Tatum’s defensive abilities help make the Celtics more disruptive, and he’s seemingly silently a very effective rebounder. His efforts and positioning there enable Boston to flip from defense to offense in games as well, and he typically does a nice job of finding shooters and cutters in those situations in transition.

In addition to his off-ball and passing lane activity, however, something to watch in this series could be Boston having Tatum match up on-ball with Dončić for stretches.

This might not be for extended stretches, as Holiday and seemingly Derrick White would feasibly draw far more of that assignment defensively, but Tatum on Dončić could be a wrinkle Boston goes to at times.

Tatum has 6-foot-8 size like Dončić, and with his length, quickness and defensive IQ, he could potentially make things tougher for Dončić to get penetration and/or make it more difficult for the Dallas superstar to hit shooters.

This isn’t to suggest Tatum would just stop Dončić outright for stretches, but Tatum’s length and overall athleticism could be a different dynamic at times for Dallas to have to account for. And something to keep in mind with that aspect is the likely return of Kristaps Porzingis from injury it seems, which could enable Boston's perimeter defenders to be all the more aggressive on the outside against playmakers, too.

But, all things considered, whether Tatum draws the Dončić matchup periodically or not, with his switchability and instincts defensively, his work on that end will be a key storyline in a series between two clubs who have their share of star power.