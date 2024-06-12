Highlights Boston's defense has nullified Dallas' isolation game with star Luka Dončić.

The Celtics have no exploitable offensive players, setting up a brutal outlook for the Mavericks.

Boston's playoff experience gives them an edge over Dallas and has been apparent through the first two games of the NBA Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks head back to Texas for Game 3 down 2-0 after the Boston Celtics defended homecourt with two incredible performances. Dallas must play better at home to get back into this series, but the theme so far has been constant and inescapable for the Mavericks: Boston simply has several more good players than Dallas does.

This massive advantage in talent in each team's top eight players has shown up markedly through two games, as Luka Dončić has been unable to carry his undermanned Mavericks squad past a better team, as he so often has in his career.

Dončić has been good in the first two matchups, but he has been deserted by Kyrie Irving and the rest of his supporting cast, who have done a great job complimenting his game in these playoffs.

The 2024 NBA Finals were destined to be a battle between two different team-building blueprints, and it appears Boston's versatile attack is winning out through two games.

Boston’s Lack of Exploitable Defenders Has Been the Key

Celtics' effective strategy has limited any non-Dončić offensive action

When the Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis this past offseason, they created a vision of having five switchable, non-exploitable defenders on the floor at the same time. This vision has come to fruition in a big way throughout these playoffs and is showing up in the NBA Finals.

Boston is a nightmare matchup for a two-headed monster like Dallas because there are no weak points in their six-man rotation (and Pritchard and Hauser are solid) for Dončić or Irving to attack in isolation. The Mavericks' offense is a my-turn-your-turn style that runs solely in isolation and pick-and-roll to get switches for their superstars to take advantage of.

However, this type of offense is rendered useless when there isn't a single player in the opposing team's top six who isn't an elite defender at all three levels of the floor. Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Al Horford can all guard the perimeter, the post, and the rim at a high level.

Boston's Defensive Versatility (2024 Playoffs) Player DFGA/G DFG% Porziņģis 16.7 38.0% Holiday 13.1 43.1% Pritchard 6.8 43.5% Hauser 4.8 44.2% Horford 16.9 45.4% White 13.6 48.2% Brown 10.9 50.9% Tatum 10.9 52.3%

This allows Boston to guard every isolation one-on-one, every pick-and-roll two-on-two, and completely eliminate Dallas' two best role-player scoring options: the lob threat and the corner three. Through two games, Boston has only allowed six corner three attempts to PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green, while completely shutting down Dallas' bigs at the rim.

It is clear that Boston just has the personnel to shut down any advantage Dallas might usually have. They have the athletes to protect the rim and rotate in chaos, each player can stay in front of the ball one-on-one, and their defensive scheme has forced the Mavericks to shoot only above-the-break threes, which their role players struggle immensely with.

Celtics Also Have No Exploitable Offensive Players

Dallas has nowhere to hide their defensive weaknesses

One of the main concerns of the Luka Dončić/Kyrie Irving pairing was always going to be the weakness of their defensive backcourt, as neither Dončić nor Irving were known for their defense. Dončić has especially struggled with even trying defensively in the past due to his large offensive workload.

Both players took advantage of reduced time on-ball throughout this playoff run and have competed defensively, and the elite group of role players has been enough to cover for them through the Western Conference playoffs. However, all three West squads had offensive liabilities in their rotation, allowing Dončić and Irving to rest off and Dallas' defensive talent to carry the load.

The problem for Dallas is that Boston doesn't have a single player that fits that category. They don't have a Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Josh Giddey, or Ivica Zubac in their lineup. Every guy in their top-eight is an elite shooter, and their entire starting five can dribble, shoot, and pass at a high level, making their five-out offense unstoppable for a team that has multiple defensive liabilities.

Who To Help Off? Player 3P% 3PA/G PPG Tatum 37.6% 8.2 26.9 Brown 35.4% 5.9 23.0 Porziņģis 37.5% 5.1 20.1 White 39.6% 6.8 15.2 Holiday 42.9% 4.7 12.5 Horford 41.9% 4.0 8.6 Hauser 42.4% 5.9 9.0 Pritchard 38.5% 4.7 9.6

We are seeing this issue come to fruition in front of our eyes, as Boston's scoring has been distributed equally throughout their lineup. The Celtics have consistently attacked Dončić and Irving as entry points into the paint to jump-start their drive and kick offense, which has usually ended in a wide-open three or easy closeout attack.

There are a few strategy adjustments Jason Kidd can make to throw off Boston, but he's ultimately going to need his two star guards to do a better job staying in front of the ball. With the immense burden they're carrying offensively, as well as Dončić's banged up leg, it might not be possible.

Most of Boston’s Rotation Has NBA Finals Experience

Only Irving and Dončić have played deep playoff basketball before

Seven of the eight players in Boston's rotation have appeared in or won an NBA Finals. Six of them did with the Celtics in 2022, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games, while Holiday was a key part of a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Even Porziņģis had appeared in two playoff series before this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas only has three players in their main rotation that have made deep playoff runs playing big minutes: Dončić, Irving, and Kleber. Essentially, the entire group of important role players is playing their first high-stakes basketball of their careers, and their inexperience is shown in their inability to hit open threes and make decisions on the floor.

Playoff Experience Player Playoff GP Finals GP Tatum 110 8 Brown 121 8 White 69 8 Holiday 86 8 Porziņģis 16 2 Horford 183 8 Dončić 47 2 Irving 93 15 Rest of Dallas' Rotation Combined Before 2024 76 0

Boston's experience edge is reflected all over this series, from their excellent execution on both ends of the floor to the consistent play from everyone in their top-six. They appear unfazed by the moment and ready to finally capture their elusive first title together.