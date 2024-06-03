Highlights Dončić's elite offensive ability and scoring talent make him a challenge for all defenders.

It's no secret to anyone who watches basketball that Luka Dončić is one of the best players on the planet. Almost anyone throwing together a list of the best players in the NBA will usually feature Dončić, at least, in the top three.

Luka's main calling card is his otherworldly offensive ability. One could easily make an argument that the Dallas Mavericks star can already be tossed into the conversation with the greatest offensive weapons that the game has ever seen.

Dončić possesses elite scoring ability. He can play the game at his own pace and dissect defenses when openings or mismatches present themselves. His ability to always find a weakness to exploit, using his deep bag of scoring ability, won him this year's scoring title.

On top of that, Dončić happens to also be one of the best passers on the planet as well. He has about three to four passes each game, which could easily be a career highlight for many other stars.

His combination of scoring and passing ability, guided by his unbelievable basketball IQ, makes Dončić one of the most unenviable covers for defenders in the league. That task will now begrudgingly fall on the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have played some great basketball on the defensive side of the court so far in the NBA Playoffs. They rank third in the league during the postseason for defensive rating.

The Celtics' personnel allows them to be versatile, switch matchups comfortably, and fluster opposing offenses. This should give, to some extent, each of their starters 1 through 4 a chance to take a crack at defending Dončić. The question is, who can consistently provide the biggest challenge to Dončić and his offense?

If it's any consolation to the defenders who are about to be put to task, there's no stopping Luka, only a hope of slowing him down.

4 Derrick White

White is an All-NBA defender, but this is not his matchup

Derrick White has made the All-NBA Defensive Second Team in back-to-back seasons. You don't need to look further than that to find his credentials on that side of the basketball court. He even received enough votes to come in eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Derrick White's Career With Celtics Category 21-22 22-23 23-24 PPG 11.0 12.4 15.2 SPG 0.6 0.7 1.0 BPG 0.6 0.9 1.2 WS 1.8 7.4 8.5 Def. WS 0.9 3.1 3.3

White hounds his defensive matchups with energy and consistency that can be matched by few players in the league. The price the Celtics paid to acquire him from the San Antonio Spurs looks more and more like a bargain every single day. He actually leads the team, to this point, in win shares this postseason.

He also just accomplished a feat no guard has ever done before in the history of the league. Against the Pacers, White was the first guard to average 2+ steals, 2+ blocks, and 2+ three-pointers made per game in a series.

All this being said, White would be much better suited to be taking regular cracks at Kyrie Irving than Dončić. Luka brings a physicality and strength to his game that is tough to keep up with for most guards. While White could probably hold his own better than a lot of players out there, if you're the Celtics, that's not a theory you would want to test with regularity.

White has been terrific in these playoffs, holding opponents he's guarded to a field goal percentage of 46.9, the second-highest of the four Celtics defenders who will be on this list. There's no doubt White could win a few possessions against Dončić, but on the whole, Luka would likely win the matchup with relative comfort.

3 Jaylen Brown

The Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, is built like a prototypical wing. He is listed at 6'6" and 223 pounds, certainly offering the size that would be desired of a shutdown wing defender.

There are times when Brown looks exactly like that player. There are other times when you feel like his body is there, but his mind is just lagging a few steps behind. Brown was second on the team in both the regular season and playoffs in fouls per game.

Of all the Celtics defenders on the list, he also leads them in field goal percentage allowed at 47.4 percent. That number is the second-highest of any Boston defender in this postseason.

Of the four names who will be highlighted here, he also has the lowest defensive win shares this postseason. He is fourth on the team in that regard, but the three names he trails are White, who has already been mentioned, and the two players to come afterward.

Ultimately, the point that is being made around Brown's defense is that while he certainly does possess the desirable frame of a defender you would want to throw at Dončić, he does not possess the defensive IQ to keep up.

Dončić is one of the game's best when it comes to exploiting the smallest of weaknesses a defense gives him.

Dončić's Offensive Mastery Category Reg. Season Playoffs PPG 33.9 28.8 APG 9.8 8.8 USG% 36.0 32.1 PPP 1.09 1.04

He led the league in points per game during the regular season, and he leads the playoffs in assists per game. The ball is going to find Dončić's hands early and often. When it does, Brown does not feel like the most reliable cover out of all the Celtics' options to ensure a stop.

2 Jayson Tatum

Tatum has the size and skill to give Dončić a challenge

This is where things start to get interesting. Jayson Tatum has never made an All-NBA Defensive team in his career and, to some extent, that is surprising. One could make the argument that he had a case to be there this year.

Brown may get the initial coverage on Dončić to preserve his teammates around him, but Tatum should undoubtedly get his fair share of cracks to guard him once the switches get going for Boston's defense.

Tatum's Defense: Regular Season vs. Playoffs Category Reg. Season Playoffs SPG 1.0 1.1 BPG 0.6 0.7 Def. WS 4.1 1.0 OPP FG% 45.3 47.0

Tatum has experienced a very solid campaign on the defensive end this year. He has led the Celtics in defensive win shares during both the regular season and playoffs. He just barely trails White for second among players on this list for opponent's field goal percentage in the playoffs.

Tatum is as sound and reliable as they come. However, there would be one major point of contention from this playoff run that could raise a bit of a yellow flag for the Celtics. He currently leads all Celtics players in fouls per game during the postseason at 3.1 per game.

Dončić was second in the league during the regular season in free throws attempted per game, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the playoffs, Dončić has attempted 7.3 free throws a game and has shot the highest total number of free throws with 124.

There may be some concern here about Tatum's lack of discipline this postseason, leading to easy points at the line for Dončić. However, that should not ultimately deter the Celtics from going to this matchup when it is called on.

1 Jrue Holiday

Everyone knows what Holiday brings to the table defensively

At the end of the day, Dončić is going to get his offense. Even with the Celtics' impressive group of defenders, Luka should be able to find a way. However, Jrue Holiday might offer the best chance to slow him down.

Even at 33, Holiday is still a massive asset on the defensive end. He is tied for second on the team for defensive win shares in the postseason and tied for the team lead in steals. Out of all the players on this list, Holiday has the lowest opponent's field goal percentage of the Celtics defenders.

There are two sides to the argument of why Holiday should and shouldn't be the primary defender on Dončić.

On the one hand, of all the playoff series to this point, Dončić struggled the most in the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. One could argue it was due to the injuries that were nagging him at the time. However, there is also an argument for the brand of tough and physical defense he received at the hands of Lu Dort.

Luka Dončić Stats vs. Thunder Category Stats PPG 24.7 APG 8.7 TOV 4.5 FG% 44.7

If one is to believe that it was a combination of the two, and Dort's defense did play a large part in Luka's struggles, then Holiday should be able to provide some similar elements with the style he plays. Holiday may be a little short, allowing Luka to shoot over top of him, but Dort wasn't a world-beater when it came to height. Both Dort and Holiday display exceptional strength for their size, which should lend itself well.

On the flip side, it's hard to remove the images of Jimmy Butler lighting up the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, where Holiday served, mostly, as his primary defender. Butler averaged 37.6 points per game on 59.7 percent from the field.

That may be an outlier from Jrue's otherwise phenomenal defensive history. However, it should pose some concern to a Celtics team looking to slow down the best player in this series.

Boston will enter this series more prepared than any other team to slow down Dončić with the defensive options available to them. No matter who's guarding him, though, Luka certainly won't make it easy.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.