The Boston Celtics were able to pull out an intense 101-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings, despite nearly blowing a 19-point lead. The Celtics have notoriously blown huge leads, including a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a 30-point comeback by the Atlanta Hawks.

The increasing trend in blown leads created room for criticism regarding the Celtics' championship aspirations. However, although Boston nearly blew another large lead, head coach, Joe Mazzulla, didn't show any signs of concern.

The Kings went on a flurry of a run behind a 40-point performance by De'Aaron Fox, outscoring the Celtics 28-17 in the final period. During Sacramento's run, Boston had their second unit in the game and elected to keep them in for an extended period despite the complete momentum shift, but it was an articulated plan by Mazzulla.

"This is fun, this is awesome. Couldn't simulate a better environment of stress, pressure, and chaos... It was a perfect environment for practice."

Boston has made it evident that this season feels different from ones of the past in terms of having a championship mindset. Although the Celtics have consistently built deep teams, they've only been able to go as far as their star players can take them. Mazzulla saw this as a perfect opportunity to test the character of his team and how they can respond to adversity, which they were able to overcome.

Sam Hauser tied Celtics star Jayson Tatum for the worst shooting game in franchise history, going 1-18 from the field and 1-13 from three-point range. Hauser is one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA, converting on his outside shots at a 43.8 percent clip. Despite his shot being unable to fall, Mazzulla was impressed at his ability to remain impactful in other areas of the game.

"You couldn't tell by his effort defensively that he wasn't shooting the ball well on offense. I think that's a huge component, to not be affected by it, to execute other aspects of your job. I think it was really fun to see that in him." – Joe Mazzulla

Boston was able to capture this victory without the overwhelming offensive output of their star players. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown were out of the lineup. Kristaps Porzingis was the only player in the starting lineup to finish with 20 points and was limited to under 25 minutes. The Celtics played 11 players in their rotation and were able to gain valuable experience for their supporting cast, especially considering Xavier Tillman was the one who made the game-winning basket for them.

Confidence Being Instilled in the Celtics' Second Unit

Boston building momentum through their supporting cast

Boston has secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs and with the remaining games of the season, are trying to build momentum to help push them to a deep playoff run. That spark hasn't been from the members of the starting lineup but has been from their bench, specifically Payton Pritchard.

Payton Pritchard Stats vs. Sacramento Kings Category Stats PTS 21 AST 3 STL 2 3PM 5

One of the most underrated developments for the Celtics this season has been the emergence of Pritchard. He's brought a sense of steadiness to the second unit along with maintaining the intensity in the backcourt that Derrick White and Jrue Holiday provide. His offensive productivity is great, but his mindset is a key reason that Boston was able to hold onto this win.

"I mean, I enjoyed it. I mean [Sacramento] had something they were fighting for ... I don't like losing. I don't think anybody likes losing. So we're trying to win and obviously we're working on things, but winning is the biggest priority always." – Payton Pritchard

Pritchard has eclipsed the 20-point mark eight times this season, which is a career-high. The former Oregon product has shaped himself into one of the best backup guards in the NBA, and it started with his intensity defensively, which has transitioned to him solidifying a role filled with trust by the coaching staff on the offensive end.

The Celtics are by no means a perfect team, but they are a group that is self-aware of the areas that need improvement. Boston showcased their potential and their ability to make the necessary adjustments in high-pressure situations. A trait that is imperative, especially in a seven-game playoff series, which could elevate them above any other team in the NBA.