The Boston Celtics have been the most dangerous team in the NBA all season long, a feat which has now been revealed to be possibly due to Boston's study of one of the animal kingdom's most dangerous predators: the killer whale.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed during a presser on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals that he has used the study of orcas as a motivating tool this season with Boston's players.

When a reporter communicated to Mazzulla that Celtics forward Sam Hauser said Mazzulla had "cited killer whales and how they've handled their prey [to motivate Boston]," Mazzulla did not deny the story.

"Yeah, you just try to use different things to keep the guys engaged. It’s a long year … something outside of basketball … can hammer home a point."

Whether it can be attributed to orcas or not, Mazzulla's strategy with the Celtics continues to look unstoppable. Boston, two wins away from an NBA title, is now 14-2 in the NBA Playoffs and the winner of nine straight playoff games. The Celtics have not lost a game in over a calendar month, their last defeat having come at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 9. Boston is now 78-20 overall on the season.

Mazzulla, Celtics On Verge of NBA History

Could clinch record 18th title with two more wins

Mazzulla now finds himself the owner of a favorable 25-11 playoff record as head coach of the Celtics dating back to last season, his first with the franchise. Mazzulla led Boston within one game of the NBA Finals during the 2023 playoffs, but when the Celtics' season was cut short, many critics of Boston's playoff performance pointed the finger at Mazzulla and his lack of experience.

Mazzulla's critics have been mostly silent this season. The second-year coach finished fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting after a third-place finish last season, and various NBA coaches, including NBA Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault and Mazzulla's current Finals nemesis, Jason Kidd, have labeled Mazzulla as one of the league's best coaches.

Mazzulla's success is not best measured by his proximity to awards or by other coaches praising him, however, but by the increasingly undeniable greatness of his team. The 2023-24 Celtics finished the regular season with the third-highest net rating of all time, tied with the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors.

If Boston is able to win two more games in the Finals and secure the franchise its eighteenth banner, this Celtics team will undoubtedly be compared with some of the best NBA teams in the history of the league.

Deservedly, Mazzulla's incredible coaching performance has begun to receive more attention; so, too, has his unique personality. At times oscillating between sarcasm, dark humor, and irony in his answers to the press, Mazzulla has also revealed a competitive nature that is delightfully insane.

Mazzulla's is the type of nature that watches killer whale footage during breakfast. It's also the type of nature to become one of the best basketball coaches in the world by age 35.