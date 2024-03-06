Highlights The Celtics and Nuggets are top contenders for the 2024 NBA Finals, playing their best basketball post-All-Star break.

Boston dominates the East with impressive starters like Tatum and Brown, key acquisitions Porzingis and Holiday.

Denver, led by Jokic and Murray, reminiscent of championship form, remains the team to beat in the West.

Despite losing their most recent assignments prior to their Thursday night showdown, the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets are still headed toward a collision course in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Most sportsbooks peg the Celtics and Nuggets as the top-two favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship. With the playoffs just on the horizon, both teams have turned it up a notch since the All-Star break and are playing their best basketball of the season so far.

Before blowing a 22-point lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Boston had an 11-game winning streak going. Meanwhile, Denver was undefeated in its first six games after the All-Star Weekend before it came up short of its comeback bid against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

At 48-13, Boston is still sitting pretty atop the NBA with the best record in the league, 7.5 games above the No. 2 seed Milwaukee Bucks, who are in the midst of their own surge as of late, as well.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are still jockeying for position near the top of the West standings. With a 42-20 record, they are currently 3rd behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves and are still vying to get the top seed to gain homecourt advantage through the Western Conference Finals, at least.

With the way the top two contenders for this year's NBA championship have looked for the most part since the All-Star break, it's looking likely that the Nuggets and Celtics are headed towards a collision course for what could be an epic 2024 NBA Finals matchup this June.

The Celtics in a Tier of Their Own in the East

Can anyone match them in a best-of-seven series?

The Bucks, who are the only undefeated team since the All-Star break, may have something to say about this claim. But looking at the entirety of the 2023-24 season, the Celtics really do belong in a tier of their own in the East.

Led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have been terrific all season long. Boston had perhaps its most impressive win of the campaign when they demolished the Golden State Warriors to the tune of a 140-88 beatdown this past Sunday.

And though they saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Cleveland, Boston still looked dominant through the first three quarters before faltering in the end.

Nonetheless, their core shakeup this past offseason has paid massive dividends, as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have given the Celtics one of the most formidable five-man units in the Association.

All five starters are averaging double-figures, with Porzingis, Tatum, and Brown all producing at least 20 points a night. In fact, Boston's starting five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis has been dominant on both sides of the floor.

Celtics Rotation Stats During 11-game Win Streak Player Points FG% 3P% Jayson Tatum 28.0 50.7% 37.8% Kristaps Porzingis 23.8 54.6% 47.7% Jaylen Brown 23.1 56.0% 37.5% Derrick White 14.8 54.5% 45.1% Jrue Holiday 11.1 57.9% 60.6% Payton Pritchard 9.6 51.9% 40.4% Al Horford 8.8 56.3% 37.9%

In 531 minutes together, that unit has produced 121.7 points per 100 possessions, while boasting a 108.6 defensive rating to get a net rating of +13.1, which is the third highest among lineups that have played at least 500 minutes together.

Throughout the winning streak, those five have possessed an insane net rating of 22.7. They have also been lights out offensively, scoring a whopping 131.6 points per 100 possessions when they had their torrid run.

This has been a complete team effort as their top seven rotation players, consisting of the starters along with Al Horford and Payton Pritchard, are shooting above 50 percent from the field and at least 37 percent from beyond the arc over this stretch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : The Celtics are the only team in NBA history to have three wins by 50+ in a single season.

West Still Goes Through the Nuggets

Denver has activated championship mode since the All-Star break

Several athletes have said it before, defending a championship is one of the most difficult things to accomplish in all of team sports. The Nuggets should know. It seemed like the Nuggets were just under cruise control throughout the regular season up until February.

Well, up until they received that motivational text message from Nikola Jokić when he returned from All-Star Weekend. Since then, the Nuggets have activated playoff mode and have, for the most part, been playing like the champions they are.

The Nuggets ruined another milestone moment for the Los Angeles Lakers and spoiled LeBron James' historic 40,000-point night thanks to some masterclass execution down the stretch led by Jokić to take down the Purple and Gold squad during the weekend.

And despite losing to Phoenix on Tuesday, Denver still showcased its championship poise by overcoming a 22-point deficit against Phoenix and nearly keeping its winning streak alive.

The Nuggets are still the team to beat, and though they could wind up getting a lower seed, they are still projected to end up with a better record than they had when they won the championship last year.

Denver's starting group of Jokić, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray is right up there along with the Celtics as one of the best starting units in the NBA.

In 708 total minutes this season, the Nuggets' first five has a defensive rating of 110.6 and an offensive rating of 125.0, which has produced the No. 2 net rating (+14.4) among lineups that have played at least 250 minutes together this season.

Nuggets Starting 5 Advanced Stats Stat 2023-24 Season Since All-Star break Offensive rating 125.0 124.7 Defensive rating 110.6 98.8 Net rating 14.4 25.9

That lineup has become an even bigger force since returning from All-Star Weekend, especially on the defensive side of the floor. Denver's starting unit boasts the second-best defensive rating (98.8) among five-man lineups that have played at least 80 minutes together since the All-Star break.

Additionally, they have remained stellar offensively (124.7 ORTG), which has given them a net rating of 25.9 over this span.

Denver's star tandem of Jokic and Murray, in particular, have been playing as if the playoffs have already started. Jokic has been putting up insane numbers since the break with averages of 24.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 10.7 assists on 59.3 percent shooting from the field.

Murray, meanwhile, is averaging 22.5 points and 6.7 assists, while shooting 54.9 percent from the field, including 46.4 percent from three.

Nuggets and Celtics Set to Clash on Thursday

Possible NBA Finals preview?

The Celtics are on pace to win 65 games, a feat that has been done just 21 times throughout the course of NBA history. Only six of those 21 teams did not go on to win a championship and five did not make the Finals.

If history is on the side of Boston, they should be able to march to the championship round and challenge the defending champion Nuggets, who are seeking to become the first team since the 2018-19 Warriors to make consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Celtics vs Nuggets - Jan. 19 2024 Summary Category Celtics Nuggets Points 100 102 Rebounds 38 47 Assists 21 20 Field goal % 42.7 51.9 3-point field goal % 31.8 25.8 Free-throw % 71.4 76.9

Thursday night will feature a colossal showdown between the Nuggets and Celtics in what could be the preview of this year's NBA Finals. Are these two teams headed toward a collision course in June? It sure looks like that with the way they've been playing as of late.