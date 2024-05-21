Highlights The Boston Celtics took advantage of injuries to dominate the Cleveland Cavaliers on both offense and defense.

The Indiana Pacers showcased historic shooting to defeat a weakened New York Knicks team in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Pacers, currently heavy underdogs in the series, have a high-octane pace that could make the series with Celtics an interesting one.

The NBA playoffs consist of four rounds that each feature seven game series. While it is an accomplishment to make the playoffs, winning a round is critical to entering the dance. And winning the second round, the Conference Semifinals, officially cements a team’s place in that year’s postseason as a legitimate title contender.

Teams must win 16 games in the NBA playoffs in order to take home the championship. When a team surpasses the Conference Semifinals, they have already reached the halfway mark of eight wins, a monumental step in their quest for a title.

This year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals saw the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers advance to the Conference Finals. The Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, and the Pacers knocked off the New York Knicks in a seven-game series. These two now have a date with each other in the Eastern Conference Finals, for the right to win the East and advance to the NBA Finals.

For teams to advance to the Conference Finals, several aspects must go right for them. Here is what went right for the Celtics and Pacers in the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Boston Celtics

Celtics overpowered the Cavaliers by being themselves

The Boston Celtics solidified themselves as legitimate title contenders this year. They finished with far and away the best record in both the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA, with a record of 64-18. That mark was seven games higher than the next team and 14 games higher than the next team in the East, the New York Knicks.

But in many cases, a team that has been dominant in the regular season failed to carry that momentum over into the playoffs for whatever reason. That cannot be said of the Celtics, who entered the playoffs facing off against a compromised, Play-In Miami Heat team. That team lacked Jimmy Butler, and the Celtics capitalized, knocking them off in five games.

A similar situation ensued in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Celtics faced off against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that was dealing with injuries, particularly to Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Allen, the Cavaliers’ best defender, missed the entire series, and Mitchell, their main scorer, missed the final two games.

While injuries are not the reason that the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers, they are the main reason that the Cavaliers lost to the Celtics. With that being said, the Celtics still dominated Cleveland on both sides of the ball, even when they did have Mitchell playing.

Boston’s offense was too much for the Cavaliers to overcome, destroying them with the setback three which had been their offensive gameplan all season. Jayson Tatum averaged 26.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in the series. His sidekick Jaylen Brown averaged 23.4 points per game while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field (59.2 percent) in the series.

The Celtics’ defense also suffocated the Cavaliers. In three of the five games, they held Cleveland to no more than 98 points, and in the Cavaliers' one loss where they scored more than 100 points, they were held to 102. All in all, the Celtics dominated the Cavaliers, and what went right was their ability to stay healthy and maintain their elite play.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers dominated the Knicks with historic shooting

It is undeniable that the Indiana Pacers had an immediate advantage over the New York Knicks due to the ravaged nature of the Knicks’ roster. New York was missing the majority of their starters in the series, forcing coach Tom Thibodeau to start bench players. The series still went seven games despite that, but credit must be given to the Pacers as they played the cards they were dealt.

The argument can be made that the Pacers were able to dominate the Knicks due to the fact that the Knicks were injured. All of the Knicks’ starters in the regular season were absent except Jalen Brunson. When the Knicks had all of their starters in the lineup in January, they went 14-2. The playoff version of the Knicks was reduced to a shell of that January team.

With that being said, the Pacers still dominated the Knicks throughout much of the series. Tyrese Haliburton, in particular, had a slow start in the series but found it in Game 3, and never looked back. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner woke up, devastating the Knicks with crucial sharpshooting shots that they had no answer to.

Game 7 was the deciding factor of the series, and by that point it appeared all the momentum was in the Pacers’ court. They shot 67.1 percent as a team from the field, the highest shooting percentage of any playoff game in the history of the NBA. They suffocated the Knicks in the paint, holding them to just 38 points in that realm as opposed to the Pacers’ 52.

The Pacers’ defense also came alive, holding the Knicks at bay throughout the series, but particularly in Game 7. The Knicks’ largest lead of the game was just three, and that occurred at the beginning of the game. The Pacers’ elite teamwork and shooters put the game and the series away, and that is what went right for the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.