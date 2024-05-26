Highlights Jrue Holiday's clutch steal seals Celtics' Game 3 victory, showcasing his defensive prowess and commitment to the team's success.

Holiday's illness doesn't hinder his balanced performance, contributing 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the crucial win.

Celtics on the verge of NBA Finals appearance with a 3-0 series lead, looking to sweep the Pacers in Game 4 and advance to the championship round.

When the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday from Portland in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon right before the start of the season, it came with the idea that Holiday would play an important role as one of the team's best defenders.

Saturday night once again showed why the Celtics made the right decision, now finding themselves a win away from reaching the NBA Finals. They are coming off a thrilling 114-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it came down to key plays in the final minute of the contest.

One of them came from Holiday, who made a brilliant stop against Indiana's Andrew Nembhard, which turned out to be the deciding play on who would emerge victorious in Game 3.

Not to mention that he was feeling ill, being listed as questionable on the Celtics' injury report before the game.

Nonetheless, Celtics star Jayson Tatum praised his fellow teammate for making huge plays down the stretch.

“Man, I’m just glad we got him on our team. Jrue is a hell of a competitor.”

Holiday's Clutch Performance

Game-Sealing steal on Nembhard

With the illness, Holiday did not have the same energy he had for Games 1 and 2 in the series where he had 41 points and 18 assists combined.

That didn't stop him from being involved in all areas of the game. He finished with a balanced stat line of 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block in 38 minutes of action.

The third steal turned out to be his biggest highlight of the night. With less than five seconds left, he stripped the ball from Nembhard to take possession, bringing it to the other side of the court before getting fouled and making two clutch free-throws to give the Celtics much-needed comfort.

Celtics teammate Al Horford was amazed at how Holiday made the steal, complimenting his ability to be in position to get the defensive stop.

"That was unbelievable. That was an unbelievable play. A guy like that coming full speed, him having the instincts to do that. He's just a winner. Ultimately, that's what it comes down to."

Tatum expanded further on his thoughts about Holiday's steal, giving high remarks on his drive to play in Game 3 despite having to fight through the illness.

One win now stands between the Celtics and their second NBA Finals appearance in the last three years.

The Celtics look to complete the sweep when they play Indiana in Game 4 on May 27 at 8 p.m. EST.