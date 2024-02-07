This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Celtics acquiring Xavier Tillman to strengthen frontcourt defense, despite his lower shooting percentages.

Tillman averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 32 games this season.

Celtics trade two second-round picks to Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Tillman.

The Boston Celtics have just gotten a little bit better.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are acquiring forward-center Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for two second-round picks. One will come via the Atlanta Hawks in 2027, while the other is the Dallas Mavericks' 2030 second-round pick.

In 32 games thus far, the 25-year-old is averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. His field goal percentage (40.8) and three-point percentage (22.6) leave much to be desired, but he should help reinforce the Celtics' frontcourt defense.

In his career, however, he's averaged 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, albeit with slightly better shooting splits; 52.2 percent from the field and 26.4 percent from deep.

Tillman helps improve the Celtics frontcourt

2023-24 Defended Field Goal Percentage: 44.1

The Celtics are already pretty loaded on the scoring side of things—they have four players averaging over 15 points per game, so acquiring Tillman wasn't for offensive purposes. Instead, he'll help round out a frontcourt that has been solid in Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, but risky considering their ages and injury proneness.

Porzingis has missed 16 games thus far, while Horford has missed 11. There's definitely some overlap, but by adding Tillman, they can at least feel relieved if one or both of them miss a game with any injury.

Xavier Tillman – Defense Tracking Defense Category DFGA DFG% Overall 10.5 44.1 3 Pointers 2.7 33.7 2 Pointers 7.8 47.7 Less Than 6 Feet 4.7 51.6 Less Than 10 Feet 5.8 48.5 Greater Than 15 Feet 3.8 36.7

Tillman won't shoot threes the way Porzingis or Horford do, but what he can do is help anchor the defense. He's held players like Zion Williamson to 36.4 shooting percentage when guarding him, and Karl-Anthony Towns to 27.3 percent, showing he can handle bruisers just as well as lengthy shooters.

Of course, he won't make the NBA All-Defense teams, but a good defender is better than no defender at all. The Celtics frontcourt depth prior to the trade consisted of Luke Kornet and Drew Peterson, so it makes sense that they opted for more depth.

The Celtics didn't quite swing for the fences with this trade—the big ones came in the offseason—but it's a move that'll solidify their team and depth going into a vital stretch of games where every win and loss will be crucial to their overall seeding once the playoffs swing in.