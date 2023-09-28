Highlights The Boston Celtics have overhauled their roster in hopes of returning to the NBA Finals in 2023-24 and getting over the hump.

Each player on the Celtics roster, including newcomers like Kristaps Porzingis, brings something to the table and will contribute in the upcoming season.

Players like Jordan Walsh and J.D. Davidson are not expected to get much playing time, while players like Sam Hauser and Dalano Banton are a step up in terms of production.

Along with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, every player on the team brings something to the table. With that said, we take a look at how each player on the Celtics roster will contribute in the upcoming season.

13 Jordan Walsh, J.D. Davidson

As is the case with every NBA team, there are guys included in the roster who won’t get much playing time. For the Celtics, these will most likely be Jordan Walsh and J.D. Davidson. The former is a 6-foot-5 wing who averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game during his lone season playing for the University of Arkansas.

Davidson, on the other hand, played 12 games for the Celtics last season with an average of 1.6 points per contest. Both guys aren’t expected to appear that much on the court and are only there to play if someone gets injured.

12 Sam Hauser, Dalano Banton

Like Walsh and Davidson before them, Sam Hauser and Dalano Banton are expected to give Boston’s primary starters and reserve units some rest on the bench without compromising the team’s performance. Hauser’s increased minutes last season translated to 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. Meanwhile, Banton is an insurance policy for the Celtics at the point guard position.

Again, both of these third-year players aren’t expected to get tons of minutes. But at the same time, they are a step-up from Walsh and Davidson when it comes to production.

NBA statistics – Boston Celtics record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .598 112.2 107.8 Lost Eastern Conference Semifinals 2019-20 .667 113.3 107.0 Lost Eastern Conference Finals 2020-21 .500 114.0 112.5 Lost Eastern Conference First-Round 2021-22 .622 114.4 106.9 Lost Finals 2022-23 .695 118.0 111.5 Lost Eastern Conference Finals All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

11 Luke Kornet

It’s a given that Boston’s big men, like Al Horford and Robert Williams II, work well for the team. The thing is, there’s every chance both men would be taken out due to injuries. This is where Luke Kornet comes in.

The 7-foot-2 center has averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over his six-year NBA career. His presence in the team ensures that there’s going to be a big man grabbing rebounds, protecting the rim, and setting screens no matter what happens to the primary centers.

10 Svi Mykhailiuk

Similar to Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk’s role as a small forward is to give Boston a combination of experience and production as the team’s primary wings rest or are taken out by injuries. In his five seasons in the NBA so far, the Ukrainian has averaged 6.6 points on 36% shooting from three, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Expect Joe Mazzulla to insert Mykhailiuk occasionally to give the team instant shooting or someone to keep up with speedy guards on the perimeter.

9 Oshae Brissett

After spending three seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Oshae Brissett is about to play his first season as a Celtic. Over his time as a Pacer, the 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Brissett’s presence gives Mazzulla another body to throw at opposing wings to tire them out over the course of a game. At the same time, Boston can count on him to shoot the occasional three, adding another layer to their offense.

8 Payton Pritchard

If the Celtics require a quick dose of offense from the bench, they'll have Payton Pritchard fulfilling that need. Even though he only stands at 6-foot-1, the combo guard averages 6.6 points on 40% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. This makes him an intriguing piece for Boston, especially with defensive players surrounding him, such as Robert Williams II and Kristaps Porzingis, covering the other end of the court.

7 Robert Williams II

In order to get out of the East alive, the Celtics need to counter the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo. In this regard, Boston is counting on Robert Williams II to man the post and prevent opposing stars from getting an easy basket.

In his five seasons playing for the Celtics, Williams has averaged 7.3 points on 73% shooting from the field, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. His respectable defense and reliable offense on the other end ensure Boston has a big man who can do the dirty work on a nightly basis for the team.

6 Al Horford

There are times when Al Horford’s years of experience and outside shooting trumps Williams’ youth and size. The 16-year veteran averages 13.4 points on 37% shooting from three, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

This opens up the floor for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to attack the rim, giving them a better chance of getting buckets. As such, having Horford in the lineup gives them a better chance of making a deep playoff run, granted he doesn't get injured along the way.

5 Malcolm Brogdon

Acting as Boston’s primary sixth man from the bench, Malcolm Brogdon is expected to lead the reserve unit in the upcoming 2023-24 season. With his averages of 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, Mazzulla can count on the reigning Sixth Man of the Year to keep the team’s offense running smoothly when the starters need to rest.

4 Derrick White

With Marcus Smart gone, it’s up to Derrick White to run Boston’s offense as the team’s starting point guard. Using his 6-foot-4 frame, the former San Antonio Spurs guard has averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over his seven-year NBA career.

Boston fans can expect White to set up plays for his teammates, generate offense, and stay tenacious on the defensive end of the court. Add his 35% shooting rate from three, and the Celtics will have a point guard who can keep up with how the modern game is being played.

3 Kristaps Porzingis

In past seasons, the Celtics counted on Grant Williams to man the power forward position. This year, though, they have Kristaps Porzingis to take on that role, improving the team’s offense in the process.

As it stands, Porzingis is averaging 19.6 points on 35% shooting from deep while contributing 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. His presence on the floor allows the Celtics to operate with better spacing, thanks to his outside shooting while improving their rim protection on the other end of the court. Expect Boston to make full use of their new acquisition in the coming months in an attempt to return to the NBA Finals.

2 Jaylen Brown

Starting as the team’s shooting guard, Jaylen Brown is entering the 2023-24 season with a newly-inked max contract worth $304 million over five years. In turn, the All-Star has averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steal over his seven-year NBA career.

The Celtics can count on Brown to use his 6-foot-6 frame to generate offense on the court while keeping up with the opposing team’s wings. He also acts as the team’s one-two punch combo, along with Tatum, serving as the Celtics’ primary option on offense. With Brown on the roster, other teams would have to devise effective defensive schemes to limit his effectiveness on the court.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics Statistics NBA Career Statistics Jayson Tatum (2018-Present) Jaylen Brown (2017- Present) Minutes Played 34.0 29.7 Points 22.5 17.9 Assists 3.3 2.2 Rebounds 7.0 5.2 Steals 1.1 1.0 Blocks 0.7 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

1 Jayson Tatum

Sitting on top of this list is none other than four-time All-Star Jayson Tatum. During the last regular season, the star forward proved his worth by averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

His impact on both ends of the court has allowed Boston to build around him by using a mixture of veteran experience and young talent to catapult the team to playoff success. This makes Tatum the most important Celtic as the franchise enters the 2023-24 season.

As the new NBA season begins, fans should definitely keep an eye out for these Celtics. After all, some of the players ranked lowly on this list may come out of the woodwork and have a surprising campaign with the team in the coming months.

