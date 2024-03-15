Highlights The Celtics' best roster in years has the potential to win it all with a versatile lineup built for success.

Boston's dominant regular season performance leaves them as title contenders, but playoff execution is key.

Despite past disappointments, the Celtics are the team to beat in the East this year, but the West will provide a tough challenge.

Since the Boston Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in 2016 and 2017, they have been the NBA's most consistent winning franchise — at least in the regular season. Boston has made the playoffs every year since the dynamic duo took the floor together, winning the second-most regular season games (347), as well as tying the Golden State Warriors for the most playoff wins in that stretch (52).

The Celtics are also second in playoff series victories with 10, and have appeared in four conference finals over the last six seasons. However, Boston has been unable to break through when it matters most, suffering heartbreaking losses to LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler.

Boston Has its Best Roster of the Tatum-Brown Era

Celtics have finally found their ideal versatile lineup

After half a decade of brutal playoff losses leading to constant reshuffling of the rosters surrounding Boston's core duo, the Celtics seem to have finally found the best lineup to win an NBA Championship. Boston has tried out Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward next to Brown and Tatum, as well as the Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Al Horford core that was finally broken up last off-season.

After failing to break through in 2023, the Celtics made a pair of all-time great trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday without giving up many important assets.

Add to this spectacular starting five the breakout stardom of Derrick White into one of the best role players in the league who is capable of much more on any given night, and you have the best five-man grouping we have seen since the Warriors with Kevin Durant.

The lineup of Tatum, Brown, Porzingis, Holiday, and White is so well-built because every player can specialize in different skills on the floor, making it the most versatile lineup in basketball.

Celtics Most Used 5-man Lineups in 2023-24 Lineup Minutes Net Rating Tatum-White-Brown-Porzingis-Holiday 554 +12.4 Tatum-White-Brown-Holiday-Horford 301 +2.4 Tatum-White-Brown-Porzingis-Horford 98 +19.4

All five players on the floor are capable of switching onto almost any opposing player and can guard on the perimeter and at the rim. White and Holiday are both elite on-ball defenders who also guard bigger players extremely well.

Tatum and Brown are big, athletic wings that can matchup in any situation defensively, and Porzingis has transformed their defense with his ability to protect the rim and also stifle guards in pick-and-rolls.

Offensively, this unit fits like a glove because of each player's ability to dribble, shoot, and pass, which allows the Celtics to run a free-flowing offense through any of the five players. Opposing defenses cannot stick a rim protector in the paint because there are no poor shooters on the floor at any given time, and it is a nightmare to guard these guys in space.

The only concern is that there can be too many mouths to feed, leading to some confusion within the team hierarchy.

The Celtics have embraced total versatility on their roster, and it is paying huge dividends so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Al Horford became the oldest center in NBA history (37 years old) to register 5+ three-pointers and 3+ steals in a game in the Celtics win over the Suns on Thursday.

Celtics Have Been Dominant This Season

Numbers say Boston is virtually unbeatable

There have been few teams in NBA history to dominate their competition more soundly relative to the rest of the league than the Celtics have in 2023-24. Boston boasts a net rating of 11.2 points, which is 3.5 points better than the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder. Only three teams in the league possess a net rating above 5.0.

For context, there are only three teams to ever have a better net rating than Boston this season: the 1995-96 Bulls, the 1996-97 Bulls, and the 2016-17 Warriors. In short, three of the greatest teams ever assembled, and then this year's Celtics team.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Ratings Category Stat Ranking Net Rating +11.2 1st ORTG 121.7 1st DRTG 110.4 2nd

The only two teams in NBA history to be top-two in the league in both offensive and defensive ratings are the 2015 and 2017 Warriors, both of which won the championship. One can truly count on one hand the number of teams that have had a better regular season than the 2023-24 Celtics.

However, none of it means anything if they fail to finish the deal and win the NBA Title.

Should Boston be the NBA Title Favorites?

Celtics hope regular season dominance will translate to the playoffs

Despite their legendary regular season, many fans, analysts, and media members still doubt Boston's ability to win the NBA Championship. The Celtics have struggled to win close games against some of the league's best this year, losing twice to Denver, and once to the Thunder, the Timberwolves, and the Cavaliers.

At times, their offense has looked chaotic and jumbled late in games due to having five guys who can all get their own shot. Boston also tends to get baited into settling for pull-up jumpers too consistently, which come with a ton of variance and are a poor option late in games.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 Clutch Stats Category Stats League Rank Points 9.2 8th Field goal % 46.2 11th 3-point field goal % 36.7 8th Win % 65.5 5th

Another reason for doubt about the Celtics' title chances is their past of excellent regular seasons ending in defeat vs. a much lesser team who simply executes better in the big moments. Boston will have to go through several of these squads to hoist the trophy, such as Miami, Milwaukee, and Denver.

Yes, their roster is much better this time around, but the playoffs always come down to how well a team can execute down the stretch. Tatum must also prove he can be the best player in any of these series after being outplayed by Butler, Jokić, Antetokounmpo, and Curry over the past few years.

Despite these concerns, Boston is still by far the best team in the East this year, and they've dominated everyone in the conference all season long. As long as they play to their potential, no one in the East should be able to touch them. The Celtics' title hopes should come down to whether they can win a series vs. whoever comes out of the West.