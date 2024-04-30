Highlights Kristaps Porzingis' soleus strain means he may miss several critical playoff games for the ambitious Celtics, putting the team in a tight spot.

Rushing his return could lead to a devastating Achilles injury, risking his entire career and the Celtics' title hopes this season.

Celtics fans await daily updates on Porzingis' status, hoping his injury improves in time for a potential run to the NBA Finals.

Kristaps Porzingis has been described as the key that unlocks the Boston Celtics, but that key will now have to be kept under the mat for a minimum of multiple games.

Porzingis suffered a non-contact right calf injury in Game 4 on Monday, an injury that has now been diagnosed as a soleus strain. Porzingis is expected to miss "several games", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but a precise timeline for return remains unclear.

The soleus muscle is located on the back of the lower leg (behind the shin), and it attaches to the heel in support of the Achilles tendon. A strained soleus (the injury reportedly suffered by Porzingis) leads to increased tension surrounding the Achilles, resulting in acute pain.

Over a period of several days, or in some cases, several weeks, a strained soleus will begin to relax, and pressure on the Achilles will subsequently begin to dissipate.

On the other hand, if the soleus is subjected to significant activity and put under further stress before it has fully healed, the risk of a much graver Achilles injury skyrockets.

Porzingis Finds Himself in a Catch-22

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff basketball is in full swing, and every game that Porzingis misses for the Celtics will be significant as Boston battles for an NBA Finals berth, a goal that the franchise and its fanbase have expected to accomplish since the first day of training camp.

Naturally, Porzingis will be eager and anxious to return to the court as soon as humanly possible.

Return too early, however, and Porzingis puts himself at risk for no less than an Achilles tear, which would lead to him missing all of next season and placing his entire career in jeopardy.

The Celtics' athletic training staff will certainly be earning their paychecks with their handling of such a sensitive injury amidst a highly pressurized timeline. Porzingis is likely to undergo daily tests to gauge the improvement of his right soleus, and all of Celtics nation will have its collective ear to the ground for updates on Porzingis' status throughout early May.

Can the Celtics Stay Afloat Without Porzingis?

Celtics social media exploded with nervous agony in the moments following Porzingis' ominous departure from Game 4, with the most pessimistic pundits declaring that Boston's title hopes were now erased.

While it remains unclear how soon Porzingis will return, today's diagnosis has provided hope to the Celtics that Porzingis will be back at some point later in the playoffs.

The prevailing speculation is that Porzingis will likely miss all of the Eastern Conference Semifinals (assuming Boston advances past the Miami Heat) and some or all of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In an Eastern Conference playoff picture severely altered by serious injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, and now Porzingis (among others), every East playoff team has a fighter's chance to advance.

The Celtics, given their wealth of roster talent even without Porzingis, are still positioned as the favorites to come out of the East and compete for an NBA championship.

It is far more unlikely, however, that Boston would be able to seriously challenge a Denver or a Minnesota if Porzingis is not healthy in June.