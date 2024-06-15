Highlights Disastrous Game 4 for Celtics with record-low performances by Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

Tatum's historic -33 plus-minus in the Finals, only matched by Kobe Bryant.

The Celtics look to bounce back and close out the Mavericks in Game 5 for a shot at 18th title.

Game 4 is one the Boston Celtics will have to forget very soon, having sustained a 38-point defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Not only that, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday entered their names in the record books. However, it involves categories that they would rather not be part of.

Tatum and Holiday Made History...Not The Good Kind

Had record-lows on the court

It was a night of hardships for the Celtics, unable to get anything going on both sides of the ball as they fell 122-84 on the road to the Mavericks.

For Tatum, who was coming off a 31-point performance in Game 3, he felt the brutal force of Dallas' fight to keep the series alive. He only had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.

Due to the Mavericks' flurry of runs throughout Friday night, the Celtics were outscored by 33 points when Tatum was on the court. According to StatMamba, he's the only player in NBA history to have multiple games in the Finals with a plus-minus of -30 or worse.

The first time happened against Golden State in 2022, where he recorded a plus-minus of -36 in a 19-point loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of that series. According to StatMamba, that remains the lowest in a Finals game by an All-NBA First Team player in NBA history, seeing Tatum and Kobe Bryant with the worst plus-minuses.

Holiday wasn't safe either. Having been a major contributor to the Celtics with his offense and defense, especially with a 26-point eruption in Game 2, his impact at both ends was not felt at all against Dallas.

He finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists but turned the ball over five times as Dallas outscored Boston by 38 when he was on the court. According to StatMuse, his plus-minus of -38 is the lowest in an NBA Finals game since the stat began getting tracked in 1997.

What's Next For Celtics

Looking to close out Mavericks at home

It was a missed opportunity for Boston to sweep the Mavericks, something that hasn't happened in the NBA Finals since Golden State beat Cleveland in 2018. For the Celtics, they haven't done the feat since 1959 when they took down the Minneapolis Lakers.

Fortunately for them, they maintain a 3-1 lead in the series and have yet to lose consecutive games in the playoffs so far. They will have to recollect themselves and bounce back strong if they are to secure their 18th title in franchise history.

The Celtics will seek to finish the series off when they host Dallas for Game 5, taking place on June 17 at 8:30 p.m. EST.