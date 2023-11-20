Highlights The Boston Celtics have experienced turnover during the offseason but are currently at the top of the standings with a league-best record.

Jayson Tatum, a four-time All-Star, has been playing at an elite level and is among the top players in the league this season.

Tatum's scoring, overall efficiency, and impact on the game have all reached new heights, solidifying his position as the Celtics' top player and one of the best in the NBA.

For a team that has been at or near the top of the NBA Championship discussion for several years running, the Boston Celtics experienced a significant amount of turnover during the latest offseason. Gone are Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams III; in their place, we now have Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and a host of new depth pieces. The moves look to be paying off, too, as the Beantowners currently hold a league-best 11-2 record.

There's no denying that the Celtics' top-to-bottom talent has coalesced to create something that has fans thinking title once again. However, it's one of the old hands that is perhaps the most responsible for Boston's springboard move back to the top of the standings. Namely, four-time All-Star Jayson Tatum, who's performing at a level previously unseen in his already-impressive career.

He hasn't just been better for the Celtics in 2023-24, though — he has been playing like one of the Association's truly elite players, putting himself in the mix with superstars like Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Tatum is showing out in multiple metrics

Tatum has always been a go-to scorer and a player with an innate ability to come up big when his team needs it the most, but his contributions toward winning this year are on pace to be his biggest yet.

Over Boston's first 13 games, the Duke product is averaging 26.9 points per contest, a mark that currently ranks as the ninth-best in the league. He's also scoring more efficiently than ever, dropping a cool 1.38 points per shot attempt with an effective field goal percentage of 58.5; the latter number ranks fourth in the Association among players averaging 25 or more points per game. He's also grabbing more rebounds than ever before, collecting 8.7 per game.

Setting basic counting stats aside, Tatum's effect on the scoreboard when he's in the game (versus when he sits) may be the most impressive aspect of what he's been able to accomplish this season. As of this writing, the Celtics are plus-175 across the 473.2 minutes of action that Tatum has seen so far. That translates to a team and league-leading net rating of 21.5, and a net on/off swing of 30.6 points per 100 possessions. Meanwhile, Tatum's offensive rating checks in at an impressive 124.2 (No. 4 in the NBA) despite his high usage rate and the first-team defenses he has to contend with.

Over the years, there has been at least some level of debate about whether the Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown or Tatum and really lean into one or the other as the clear alpha in the situation. Regardless of whether that was ever valid or not, any debate on who's the No. 1 in Boston is kaput at this point. Now, it's all about which of the game's megastars he has surpassed on his road to the top.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce heaps praise on Tatum amid stellar 2023-24 season

NBA Leaders — Total Plus/Minus 2023-24 1. Jayson Tatum (BOS) +175 2. Tyrese Maxey (PHI) +125 3. Jrue Holiday (BOS) +121 4. Kristaps Porzingis (BOS) +120

For his part, Celtics legend Paul Pierce offered a clear-cut assessment of where Tatum now sits in the NBA's superstar hierarchy. As he sees it, nobody is doing it better than the Celtics' go-to guy right now. "Tatum is the best American Basketball Player in the World,” Pierce posted on X during Boston's 114-98 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Said Celtics guard Jrue Holiday earlier this month, via CLNS Media on YouTube: "I think he has everything. He’s just a complete player. I think that there were times where there was this misconception of going against him on defense, but I think we’ve seen that he plays defense. He can lock up. He’s athletic, he has length, he’s able to move his feet and slide. ... Offensively, though, he’s got everything.”

