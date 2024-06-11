Highlights The Boston Celtics display a "team first" mentality, collective success beyond individual superstars.

The efficient role of Jayson Tatum as a facilitator shows team versatility and leadership.

Improvement in 3-point shooting is crucial for the Celtics to close out the Mavericks early in Game 3.

Even though they have made it look rather easy so far after winning the first two games on their home floor during the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics will now travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena. This Celtics team has to be one of the best all-around teams we have seen in the Finals. That's not to say that this team is one of the greatest in NBA history, but they may be the best-constructed team we have seen in a long time.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens outdid himself when he put this squad together, which is a huge reason why he was awarded the 2023-24 NBA Executive of the Year. This team has leaned on each other, and their chemistry has allowed them to stay focused on the main goal, which is an NBA title. The team has entirely bought into a "team first" mentality, and every player who touched the floor in this series is largely responsible for the position they are in

Celtics Proving That the "Superstar" Label is Overrated

Whether it's a superstar or role player, the Celtics are collectively succeeding

Basketball has always been a sport that has stand-out performers, better known as superstars. Who much responsibility is given, much will be required, as we often expect these players to come out and shine above the rest of every single game. Sometimes superstar players fail to meet expectations, the pressure may begin to take its toll, and it could hurt the team.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both ascended into superstardom as both players have made multiple all-star teams and have also been All-NBA selections during their respective careers. The knock on the superstar duo is that they couldn't win in the postseason, and they failed to step up in the big games. A lot of people have failed to realize just how good the Celtics are. Even though they were the top-seeded team in the East, they were highly criticized as many believed that their path to the Finals was a cakewalk, as they faced teams who were injury-riddled and shorthanded.

They may have played teams who weren't at full strength, but the Celtics were without the services of Kristaps Porzingins for many of those games as well. Porzingis was the star of Game 1 and was signed to play an important role on this team. Despite who they played or what the critics may say, the Celtics deserve to be in the moment because they earned it. The Celtics have at least 6 players who could score 20-plus on any given night.

Celtics Scoring Leaders During the 2024 Playoffs Player PPG Jayson Tatum 24.9 Jaylen Brown 24.6 Derrick White 17.6 Jrue Holiday 13.5 Kristaps Porzingis 13.5 Al Horford 9.6

These Celtics have been built and battle-tested for this exact moment. The fact of the matter is that those players couldn't care less about who wins Finals MVP, who scores the most points or who gets the most credit for the win.

A team that plays collectively and is all on the same page is dangerous. They all have one goal in mind, and that's winning a championship. During the postgame press conference after Game 2, Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla addressed the media concerning the ability of his players who do different things that lead to winning.

"I'm really tired of hearing about one guy, this guy or that guy, and everybody trying to make it out to be anything other than Celtics basketball. Everybody that stepped foot on that court tonight made winning plays on both ends of the floor." -Joe Mazulla

Even though he was inefficient in shooting the ball and going 6 for 22 from the field, Tatum still had a good game. His maturity and growth have been on full display as he has shown that there are more ways to impact a game other than scoring. Making your teammates better is the true essence of a great player, and both Tatum and Brown have exemplified great leadership.

There is a reason why Tatum is the Celtics' player with the most assists in the series. Understanding that he would be a focal point and target for the Mavs while the Celtics were on the offensive end, Tatum knew that he would be blitzed and double-teamed constantly, and smartly adjusted from being a scorer to a facilitator. He exhibited the trust he had in his teammates, and it paid dividends in the end.

Statistics That Matter Going Into Game 3 of the Finals

Even though the Celtics are up 2-0, there are still things to improve on

The first two games of the Finals may appear that the Celtics cruised to the end of both games, but these contests were a lot closer than people may realize. Even though they were able to close out and finish strong, both games could have gone either way. The first thing the Celtics have to fix is their percentage from behind the arc.

They connected on 38 percent in Game 1, but they shot an atrocious 26 percent in Game 2. If the Celtics connected on just a few more three-point attempts, they could have put the Mavs away early, but the fact that they were shooting poorly allowed the Mavs to hang around.

The makes and misses at the charity stripe also played a huge factor. The Mavs shot 24 total free throws and missed eight of them in Game 2. If they connected on those 8 free throws, it would have given them a one-point advantage, which is a perfect example of how much free throws can impact the outcome of a game. Other important stats determined the outcome of Game 2.

Game 2 Key Stats Category Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics Steals 5 10 Points off Turnovers 12 21 Fast Break Points 7 15 Assists 21 29 3 Point Percentage 23.1% 25.6%

We also cannot ignore the fact that Jrue Holiday is the reason why the Celtics are two wins away from a record-breaking 18th championship. His contributions should not go unnoticed as he scored a team-high 26 points, led the team in rebounds with 11 total, and shot an astounding 78.8 percent from the field.

It's hard to believe that Holiday used to be an underrated defensive player years ago with the New Orleans Pelicans, and people didn't realize how great he was defensively until other NBA players began raving about how he was the best on-ball defender in the league.

He showed his clutch defensive potential back in the 2021 NBA Finals and was largely responsible for helping to defend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Now, as a member of the Celtics, we are noticing that his offensive skills have improved, which has made him more of a complete player. Also, it's scary for the Mavs to know that either Tatum or Brown has exploded for a big game yet, and with them up 2-0, they better believe that the Celtics are going to try and close them out in Dallas if they can.

The Celtics also have to be cautious going into Game 3 because they don't want the Mavs to steal any momentum, allowing them to get back in the series. The Mavs are 5-2 on their home floor, and they are sure to give the Celtics all they got in order to avoid falling into a 0-3 deficit.