Highlights Porzingis set the tone early - scored 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter

Dallas couldn't keep up with Boston in second half - got outscored 72-51

Celtics' hot streak continues with a win - 10th straight victory, best record in NBA

A 10th straight win graced the Boston Celtics on Friday night when they blew out the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 at TD Garden.

The trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis were in complete rhythm against Dallas' defense. Tatum had a team-high 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, getting eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for an excellent all-around performance. Brown finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Porzingis put up 24 points and six rebounds.

Luka Dončić carried the offensive load for the Mavericks, scoring a game-high 37 points as well as grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists to finish with his 12th triple-double this season. Kyrie Irving put up 19 points, PJ Washington had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Dereck Lively II finished with 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field.

With both the Celtics and Mavericks possessing some of the best offenses in the league this season, an absolute battle on that side of the ball was expected.

What the Celtics needed was a strong start from one of their star players in Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis. They understood that if they began the game cold shooting the ball, the Mavericks would take advantage of that quickly.

Luckily for them, they found that in Porzingis. The former Maverick, who did not play during Boston's 119-110 road win on Dallas' home court on Jan. 22, made sure to give the Celtics the start they needed by scoring 10 of the team’s first 15 points of the game. This greatly benefitted Boston with regard to their ball movement, going on to create 10 assists for their players while Dallas managed just two in the first quarter.

Thanks to Porzingis' setting the tone, Tatum and Brown followed suit. They combined for 15 points as the Celtics held a nine-point lead at the halftime break.

As has been the case many times this season, Boston took over in the third quarter to separate themselves from Dallas. The Celtics splashed six triples during the quarter, with four of them coming from Tatum. He went on to score 16 of his 32 points during the period, as Dallas could not stop his shotmaking ability while he lit up from downtown.

Boston Celtics – Total Scoring vs. Dallas Mavericks Players TS% Jayson Tatum 72.5 Kristaps Porzingis 76.1 Jaylen Brown 61.2 Jrue Holiday 91.7 Derrick White 65.0 Al Horford 75.0

They then used the fourth quarter to nearly give equal distribution of scoring production to everyone who played in the last 12 minutes. Five players had five or more points, as Boston used an additional five three-pointers to blow the game wide open against Dallas. Their playmaking talent was on full display, finishing with 33 assists for the contest.

With the Celtics being as lethal as they are offensively, the Mavericks really needed their players outside of Dončić and Irving to step up.

Dončić made most of his damage in the first half, scoring 23 points to keep Dallas within single digits. However, he needed his fellow co-star to have an efficient night, which did not happen. Irving had 19 points, but he did so on 9-of-23 shooting from the field, which included making just one three-pointer on seven attempts.

And with Boston cruising with the three-ball, the Mavericks were unable to create any momentum in their favor. While the Celtics made 21 shots from beyond the arc, Dallas only had nine as it created a hole the team couldn't get out of.

Dallas Mavericks +/- vs. Boston Celtics Players +/- Luka Dončić -20 Kyrie Irving -15 PJ Washington -22 Dereck Lively II -15 Josh Green -16 Tim Hardaway Jr. -21

Basketball bettors who believed Tatum, Dončić, and Porzingis would have great performances throughout Friday's matchup can feel highly satisfied with their picks, as the trio did not disappoint in terms of putting up high numbers throughout the night. Those who also expected Tatum to return to form with his three-point shooting can feel justified with this selection, as he shot 55.9 percent from three on nine attempts.

Being 9.5-point favorites entering the game, the Celtics exceeded expectations with their offensive explosion in the second half en route to winning by 28 points. With the fact that only Dončić performed up to expectations while Irving struggled, it was only logical for Boston to run away with the victory in the way that they did.

Can they keep it alive against Stephen Curry and Golden State?

The win extends the Celtics' current streak to 10 straight, their longest to date this season, beginning the new month strong. They maintain their dominance with the best record in the NBA as they'll next host Golden State on March 3.

The Mavericks fall to the eighth seed, but remain in a comfortable position as they are in one of the four Play-In Tournament spots. However, their 1.5-game lead over the Warriors and Lakers is shrinking quickly, as they need to bounce back in their next matchup at home against Philadelphia on March 3.