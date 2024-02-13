Highlights Celtics look to extend winning streak against Nets

Nets adjust after trading Spencer Dinwiddie

Celtics favored to win with a strong road record and potent offense

With only two games remaining before the much-needed All-Star Break, the Boston Celtics will stay on the East Coast to face off against the Brooklyn Nets on a back-to-back starting Tuesday night. The Celtics enter Brooklyn on a four-game winning streak, which may increase to as much as six if they win both games.

The Celtics and Nets last met in November, with Boston taking the first two matchups by convincing margins. The previous game on Nov. 10 last year took place during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, which saw Jaylen Brown drop a team-high 28 points to lead them to a 121-107 victory over their opponents.

There will be one key difference heading into this matchup, particularly from Brooklyn's side. They moved on from starter Spencer Dinwiddie before the trade deadline passed last week, sending him to Toronto for Dennis Schröder and Thaddeus Young. Dinwiddie has since signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after getting waived by the Raptors. Brooklyn is 1-1 in the post-Dinwiddie era.

The Nets seek to defeat the Celtics after coming off a 122-113 win against the San Antonio Spurs, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Injury report and how to watch

Both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries

Celtics

Xavier Tillman (OUT - Knee)

Jaden Springer (OUT - Ankle)

Kristaps Porzingis (QUESTIONABLE - Back)

Nets

Cameron Johnson (OUT - Adductor)

Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - Knee)

Dariq Whitehead (OUT FOR SEASON - Shin)

How to watch

7:30 PM EST, YES, NBCS-BOS, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Celtics are favored to win

Point Spread: Celtics -8.5 (-105) / Nets +8.5 (-115)

Money Line: Celtics (-396) / Nets (+310)

Over/Under: 230.5

Our Picks

Expect a big night from Jaylen Brown

Celtics to win (-396)

It's hard to choose against the Celtics, especially when Brooklyn hasn't done a great job of defending their home court with a 13-16 record. It's even more difficult when taking into account that Boston has one of the best road records in the league with 16 wins in 25 games so far.

The Nets rank sixth in the NBA with 13.9 three-pointers made per game, which is something they'll need to get going early on against Boston if they want to keep this game close. They sit at 11th in the Western Conference, with a losing record of 21-31. However, they still have quality players in Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton, who will all be vital in how Brooklyn fares on Tuesday night. Bridges will be at the center of it with 21.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

The Celtics have a status to keep an eye on Kristaps Porzingis, who sustained a lower back contusion during Sunday's win at Miami. Whether he plays or not, however, should not prevent the Celtics from being as potent as they can be offensively with the 120.4 points they average per game (fifth in the league), while the Nets have a vulnerable defense that gives up 113.9 points on average (16th).

Jaylen Brown over 20.5 points (-125)

Jaylen Brown has been a steady presence for the Celtics while star teammates Jayson Tatum and Porzingis stood out with their performances throughout the current winning streak. He is averaging 22.0 points per game this season and that number goes up to 25.5 points when the Nets are on his radar. He has scored 17.2 points on 53.6 percent shooting from the field in his last five games, so It wouldn't be a surprise to see him explode with more than 20 points against a Brooklyn defense that may have difficulty keeping every Celtic in check.

