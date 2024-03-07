Highlights The Celtics are seeking revenge from their January loss to the Nuggets.

Denver is favored to win over the Eastern Conference frontrunners.

Keep an eye on Nikola Jokić, Kristaps Porzingis, and Boston's shooting efficiency.

A potential NBA Finals matchup takes place at the Ball Arena when the reigning champions Denver Nuggets host the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Both teams are coming off of losses, the former having fallen in overtime against Phoenix and the latter seeing their 11-game winning streak get snapped on the road by the hands of Cleveland. The Nuggets lead 1-0 against Boston, taking the series opener on the road with a close 102-100 victory.

Boston is looking for payback from that loss to Denver back in January, where it ended a perfect 20-0 start at TD Garden. Getting a road win on Denver's home court, especially with them being the defending champs, would be a significant confidence booster for a team with high hopes for an NBA title.

Injury Report and How To Watch

Jaylen Brown is day-to-day; could play Thursday night

Nuggets

No injuries

Celtics

Jaylen Brown (QUESTIONABLE - Sacroiliac)

Neemias Queta (OUT - Knee)

How to watch

10:00 PM EST, TNT

Betting Lines

The Nuggets are slightly favored to win

Point Spread: Nuggets -1.5 (-205) / Celtics +1.5 (-180)

Money Line: Nuggets (-191) / Celtics (+191)

Over/Under: 221.5

Our Picks

Expect a battle between Jokić and Porzingis

Celtics to win (-180)

A victory against a title contender is in the cards for the Celtics, who are yearning to bounce back from a loss where they held a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Strong nights from the core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford will be needed to pull off a win on top of handling the difficult and high altitudes Denver is at.

Tatum/Brown/Porzingis/White/Holiday - Lineup Stats Minutes 16.6 Offensive Rating 121.7 Defensive Rating 108.6 Net Rating 13.1 Field goal % 51.9 3-point field goal % 40.5

The last encounter with Denver saw Boston have underwhelming shooting splits of 42.7 percent from the field (48.6 percent on the season), 31.8 percent from beyond the arc (38.6 percent), and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line (81.3 percent).

They will hope to be more efficient with their shot selection this time around, especially from Tatum as he looks to have a noteworthy performance against an elite Denver squad.

Nikola Jokić under 25.5 points (-195)

The Nuggets sit third in the Western Conference, with a winning record of 42-20. This trail Minnesota and Oklahoma City by one game for the top spot while having a solid 1.5 games lead over the Clippers.

Anticipate game-breaking stats from Nikola Jokić, who may look to provide more scoring opportunities for his teammates rather than himself. He has put up 24.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game over the last seven games, so keep an eye on him regarding his rebounding and playmaking against the Celtics' pesky defense.

It would also be logical to concentrate on Jamal Murray, who had a 35-point explosion against the Celtics to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Better perimeter defense from Holiday, White, and Brown would be anticipated for Boston to prevent Murray from having another dominant night against them.

Kristaps Porzingis over 20.5 points (-195)

Jokic has his work cut out for him when it comes to keeping track of Porzingis. Whenever Tatum and Brown are taking time getting into rhythm, Porzingis is usually the one to step up in a major way with his ability to post up against smaller opponents and stretch the floor with his three-point shot.

He had a solid performance of 21 points and eight rebounds in the last matchup with Denver, as he's currently on a four-game streak of scoring 20 or more points.

During that stretch, he is shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 55 percent from three, and a perfect 100 percent from the free-throw line, hot shooting splits that Jokic and the Nuggets' defense will have to figure out how to slow down throughout the course of Thursday's showdown.

