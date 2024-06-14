Highlights Larry Nance Jr. believes the 2015-2016 Warriors are the greatest team in NBA history.

The Boston Celtics are dominating the NBA playoffs, just as they did during the regular season. They were the only 60-win squad this season, have suffered only two losses this postseason, and now sit one win away from lifting the 2024 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. How do the 2023-2024 Celtics stack up against some of the greatest squads assembled in NBA history?

On Thursday, following the Celtics' Game 3 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans center Larry Nance Jr. gave his thoughts on Run It Back, FanDuel's Flagship NBA show.

The 2015–2016 Golden State Warriors finished with a 73-9 regular season record - the best mark in league history. They eclipsed the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls by one win.

"In terms of the Warriors, I don't think any of these teams are remotely close." - Larry Nance

The comments come even considering that Golden State fell short of the title that season. They could not close out the Cleveland Cavaliers, squandering a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals. While the Celtics do not have the gaudy regular season accolades like the 2016 Warriors, they can finish off a dominant season with a championship, as they hold a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

2024 Celtics vs 2016 Warriors Offense

Let's take a deep dive into their scoring methods

NBA fans and analysts alike frequently discuss how much offensive talent exists around the association today. When comparing the Celtics to the 2016 Warriors' offense, the difference in offensive numbers is staggering.

2024 Celtics vs 2016 Warriors Offensive Stats Category Celtics Warriors PPG 120.6 114.9 ORTG 122.2 113.5 3PT% 38.8 41.6 3PT Attempts per game 42.5 31.6

Even though Golden State shot more efficiently from deep, Boston carries a significant advantage in the other three categories. Both teams ranked first in offensive rating for their respective seasons but did so in different ways.

Draymond Green acts as a hub for the Warriors' offense, setting up Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as they raced around screens. Curry is more than capable of creating his shot and operating in pick-and-roll stations as the ball handler.

However, playing him heavy minutes off the ball forced opposing defenses to adjust to a whole new style of play. Harrison Barnes was an effective "3 and D" floor spacer, while Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala provided boosts on both sides of the ball off the bench.

While Boston still relies on off-ball screens and movement to generate open triples, their offense is more traditional. Head Coach Joe Mazzulla emphasizes the value of driving and kicking. This forces the defense to collapse, leading to quality looks from deep.

All eight guys that Boston puts on the floor in the playoffs are threats from deep, so defenses are forced to play tight. However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday can all drive to the bucket, punishing teams who play over-aggressive on-ball defense.

These two offensive powerhouses utilize the three-point shot differently but effectively, despite a nine-year gap between their success.