Highlights The Boston Celtics have had some rough seasons in their 70-year history, including the 1978-79 season with a 29-53 record.

In 2006-07, before a championship win with Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce, the Celtics had a dismal 24-58 record.

The 1996-97 season was the worst in Celtics history with a 15-67 record, lacking a true superstar and struggling on offense and defense.

Throughout their 70 years of existence in the NBA, the Boston Celtics have consistently boasted a culture of excellence and winning. But like all franchises in the league, there were several seasons where nothing went right for them. Of course, some were far worse than others.

With such a storied franchise, the losing seasons are often overlooked. That changes today, as GIVEMESPORT takes a look back at the five worst seasons in Celtics history.

5 1978-79 Season

Record: 29-53

After dominating the late 1950s and the entire 1960s, the Celtics slowed down mightily in the second half of the ‘70s. Compared to their best period when they won 11 rings, the franchise only won a single championship in that decade.

The lowest point of the post-Bill Russell era was during the 1978-79 season when the team finished with a 29-53 record. The campaign began with a 2-12 stretch, which led to head coach Tom Sanders being replaced by Dave Cowens. The latter didn’t fare so well, either, by having a 27-41 record with the team.

Even with a roster consisting of Bob McAdoo, Cowens (who also played while coaching), and Cedric Maxwell, among others, the Celtics still placed in the bottom half of the league when it came to offense and defense.

The only good thing that came out of this disappointing season was that Boston earned the sixth pick in the 1978 Draft, which the front office then used to select Larry Bird, marking an important changing of the guard.

Celtics 1978-79 Season Statistics Categories Statistics Rank Points per game 108.2 16th Points allowed per game 113.3 19th Offensive rating 101.6 19th Defensive rating 106.4 21st

This season also marked the last time until 1993-94 that the Celtics put up a losing record.

4 2006-07 Season

Record: 24-58

Almost every NBA fan knows that when Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett joined forces with Paul Pierce in 2007, it was only a matter of time before the trio won a ring for Boston. What’s not as well-known, however, is how miserable the Celtics were a season prior.

During the 2006-07 campaign, Pierce was the lone All-Star in Boston and the only credible force carrying the team. Joining him on the roster were Wally Szcerbiak, Al Jefferson, Brian Scalabrine, and Rajon Rondo during his first year in the league, among others.

Celtics 2006-07 Season Stats Categories Statistics Rank Points per game 95.8 22nd Points allowed per game 99.2 18th Offensive rating 103.2 28th Defensive rating 106.9 16th

With those guys surrounding Pierce, it’s not hard to believe this iteration of the Celtics placed 28th in offense. Even though their defense was slightly better, that kind of offense wasn’t enough to compete against the powerhouses in the NBA at that time. Needless to say, this is one season Boston fans will certainly want to forget.

The Celtics finished at the bottom of the East with their 24-win season, and second overall in the NBA--only ahead of the 22-60 Memphis Grizzlies.

3 2013-14 Season

Record: 25-57

Speaking of the All-Star trio that spanned the late 2000s to early 2010s, Allen left Boston in 2012 to join LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat. The following year, Garnett and Pierce found themselves playing for the Brooklyn Nets, ending their run with the Celtics.

Devoid of any star power, the 2013-14 season saw Brad Stevens take over from Doc Rivers as the team’s head coach. Rondo was left to run a lineup consisting of Avery Bradley, Jeff Green, Gerald Wallace, and Kris Humphries, among others whose career in the NBA didn't last very long.

Celtics 2013-14 Season Stats Categories Statistics Rank Points per game 96.2 26th Points allowed per game 100.7 13th Offensive rating 102.9 27th Defensive rating 107.7 18th

Unsurprisingly, the team didn’t perform well in the post-Pierce era. Their 102.9 offensive rating was 28th in the league, leading the franchise to wonder in what direction they were headed.

As painful as it was for Celtics faithful to watch this aimless Celtics squad, it was sort of expected given it was Stevens' first year at the helm. Nevertheless, the 2013-14 campaign was one to forget as they were still developing potential rotation pieces and searching for a young player around whom to build the team.

2 1998-99 Season

Record: 19-31

The late ‘90s were a dark period for Boston fans. After all the success in the 1980s, thanks to Bird, the Celtics quickly fizzled out the decade after. The 1998-99 season serves as a good example of how bad the Celtics were in the post-Larry Bird era.

Celtics 1998-99 Season Stats Points per game 93.0 (10th of 29) Points allowed per game 94.9 (22nd of 29) Offensive rating 100.4 (20th of 29) Defensive rating 102.4 (14th of 29)

With Paul Pierce in his first year in the league and a roster consisting of Tony Battie, Kenny Anderson, Bruce Bowen, and Ron Mercer, there really was no chance for this team to overcome various powerhouses in the NBA, such as a Lakers team with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, or the San Antonio Spurs with the twin towers of Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

With such a weak roster, Boston finished 12th in the East with a 19-31 record. Add a shortened season due to a lockout, and this is one period in Celtics history that leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

1 1996-97 Season

Record: 15-67

While the 1998-99 season was not particularly awe-inspiring, the 1996-97 campaign was profoundly worse. For a team that took pride in excellence and winning championships, the Celtics’ 15-67 record during this time was downright shameful.

Coached by M.L. Carr, Boston fielded a roster that included Rick Fox, Dee Brown, Antoine Walker, and Dino Radja, among others. The lack of a true superstar and a credible threat on offense meant the team floundered in the East, and the franchise found itself in a pit of despair across the 82 games that felt like an eternity.

Celtics 1996-97 Season Stats Categories Statistics Rank Points per game 100.6 5th Points allowed per game 107.9 29th Offensive rating 103.9 26th Defensive rating 111.4 25th

In the end, the team’s bottom-half defense and offense sank it to the worst record Boston has ever seen throughout its existence. Along with the then-Vancouver Grizzlies, they were the only teams to fail to win at least 20 games during the season.

All things considered, the Celtics are lucky to have only a few horrendous seasons in their entire franchise history. It seems like the team is good for about one or two bad seasons per decade, which, in the grand scheme of things, isn't that bad. They'll just have to hope that whenever their next rebuild phase is, they don't sink to the lows of the 1996-97 season.