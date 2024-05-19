Highlights Liverpool are targeting a new centre-back signing this summer.

Signing a new centre-back will be a 'huge priority' for Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT. With manager Jurgen Klopp set to coach his final Liverpool game on Sunday, his replacement Arne Slot will be keeping tabs on the defenders' market in the next few months.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as starting centre-backs, Liverpool have a solid pairing already, but backup may be needed in the upcoming campaign. 32-year-old Joel Matip's contract is expiring in June, while Joe Gomez could leave in search of first-team football.

Liverpool have enjoyed a breakthrough season from the 21-year-old Jarell Quansah, but the centre-back may not be ready yet to compete for a spot in the starting eleven under Slot, as the Reds are keen on bringing a more experienced name to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool 'Prioritise' a Centre-Back

Sheth suggests that the new manager may benefit from Klopp's work with youngsters like Quansah, but reinforcements are likely to be on their way.

He said:

"I think Liverpool with regard to their squad and the number of youngsters that have been blooded during the season by Jurgen Klopp is only going to help the new manager Arne Slot when he does come in. "But looking at it from the outset, I think centre-back will be a huge priority for Liverpool going forward in the summer transfer window."

Keeping a consistent back four has been an issue for most Premier League clubs this season, and Liverpool were no different. Both Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip had injury problems this campaign, and youngster Quansah had to be brought into the first-team squad by Klopp.

Matip is likely to have played his last game for Liverpool already as the 32-year-old has been out with an injury since December last year, and there have been no signs of a contract extension yet. Reportedly, Klopp wanted Liverpool to offer the Cameroonian a new deal in December.

Liverpool Targeting Move for Leeds Star

A new winger is also on Liverpool’s shopping list in the upcoming window, and the Reds are showing interest in Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville. The 22-year-old is wanted by multiple English sides after he played a breakthrough season in the Championship for Daniel Farke’s side.

Summerville was named the Championship Player of the Season after scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in the second division. As Leeds look to secure promotion through the Championship play-offs, the Dutch winger could stay put next season and lead the Whites in the battle to stay up in the Premier League.

With Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future in doubt as the Egyptian enters his final contract year, Summerville could be seen as a long-term replacement for the Reds’ top scorer under new manager Arne Slot.

