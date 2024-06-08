Highlights Man United are prioritising signing a new centre-back this summer.

Manchester United are prioritising signing a new centre-back this summer to replace Raphael Varane, while Jonny Evans is in contract talks, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are targeting a new defender this transfer window after Varance announced his departure on a free transfer last month. The 31-year-old, who joined from Real Madrid in 2021, has struggled for fitness last campaign as he appeared in only 22 league matches for the Red Devils.

United are now looking at a long-term replacement for the Frenchman after an injury-hit season. As well as Varane, defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were all out for most of the campaign, leaving Erik ten Hag out of reliable options at the back.

The Dutch manager called United’s injury problems ‘a nightmare’ as he had to rely on central midfielders Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat at the back. Amid these issues, the Red Devils lost 14 matches in the Premier League and finished eighth, their worst result since the 1989-90 season.

United Prioritise Two Positions

Striker and central defender on the wishlist

Sheth, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that United are prioritising signing a striker and a central defender this summer:

“I think those two positions will be the ones that United will look at, purely because of numbers. "Number one, Raphael Varane, who, when he was fit, was the first-choice central defender alongside Lisandro Martinez, who was injured for a majority of last season as well, so you've got issues there in central defence anyway. "They are continuing talks with Johnny Evans over a new deal, but look, he's in his late 30s now, and he's not like the long-term answer at United. “So I think they will want to recruit another central defender who can take United forward in the next four, five, six years. So that will definitely be a priority.”

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that United have offered contract extensions to veterans Evans – praised as being “massively important" by Ten Hag – and Tom Heaton, who are both on expiring deals this summer.

Free agents Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have announced they will be leaving the club, alongside Alvaro Fernandes, who sealed a permanent move to Benfica last month.

Manchester United's injury crisis in numbers (2023-24 Premier League) Player Appearances Games missed due to injury Tyrell Malacia 0 38 Lisandro Martinez 11 25 Luke Shaw 12 23 Victor Lindelof 19 16 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 22 12 Raphael Varane 22 10 Harry Maguire 22 9

Man United to Make Ten Hag Decision

‘Sooner rather than later’

Manchester United are expected to decide on Erik ten Hag’s future ‘sooner rather than later’, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GMS.

The Red Devils are finalising a second week of their end-of-season review as they evaluate Ten Hag’s fit into the new structure.

The Dutchman has been linked with an Old Trafford exit in recent weeks despite lifting the FA Cup and becoming the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win trophies in two consecutive seasons.

