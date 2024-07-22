Highlights Liverpool may have missed out on a deal for Leny Yoro, but there are many talented central defenders in world football right now.

The Reds are consequently still in the market to bring in a new centre-back this summer.

An England Euro 2024 star and a player Arne Slot has previously worked alongside feature among the best Yoro alternatives.

Liverpool are expected to still be in the market for defensive recruitments after missing out on Leny Yoro to fierce rivals Manchester United. The French centre-back moved to Old Trafford despite interest from Arne Slot's side after the Reds pulled out of a potential deal due to the financial aspects of the transfer.

Slot and the transfer team at Anfield will need to turn their attention to alternative targets after failing to sign the impressive young defender. Joel Matip exited the club earlier in the summer and Joe Gomez looks more comfortable as a full-back. This opens up space in the squad for a new centre-back to compete with Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah to partner club captain Virgil van Dijk in the backline.

That said, below are five potential options if Liverpool are to make a move for a new central defender in the transfer market. One of England's best performers at Euro 2024 is among the names to have been linked with a move to Merseyside.

Piero Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen were the surprise package of the 2023/24 season as the German outfit steamrolled through their competition to lift the Bundesliga title without tasting defeat. Piero Hincapie played 26 games in that title-winning campaign, showing his versatility throughout.

Not only can the Ecuador international play as a left-sided centre-back, but he's also more than capable of playing a big role at left-back. The 22-year-old still has room for improvement but his composure on the ball and steely nature in the tackle make him one of the outstanding candidates for Liverpool to target after missing out on Yoro. Interest in the defender goes as far back as late 2023 as GOAL reported Jurgen Klopp was keen to make a move for Hincapie in the winter transfer window.

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

While talk of Liverpool potentially swooping has been hushed by sources close to the club, initial interest was reported following the Crystal Palace star's brilliant performances for England at Euro 2024. The 24-year-old looks ready to make the step up to one of the top clubs in the country after shining on the international stage and gaining valuable experience at Selhurst Park.

Virgil van Dijk isn't getting any younger but is still likely to have several years as a regular starter for the club ahead of him. Guehi's ability to play on either side of the backline means he's more than capable of slotting in alongside the Dutchman or even taking his place whenever he's absent. When asked about Guehi, a former England Under-21 teammate called him: "An absolute tank," meaning he shouldn't feel out of place in Van Dijk's shoes.

Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP

Goncalo Inacio has been linked with making a move to a top European club for two years now. The Portuguese rock at the back wasn't able to play too many minutes at Euro 2024 for his country despite being a dominant force in Sporting CP's title-winning campaign. Liverpool are said to have been keeping an eye on the 22-year-old for years and could make a move finally this summer.

Like Hincapie, the left-footed defender can play at both centre-back and left-back and looks just as comfortable in both roles. Inacio is a dominant force in the air and his full-back experience has allowed his ability on the ball to improve significantly. He would be in direct competition with Van Dijk to start in the middle of the backline, but a position may be open on the left flank for his bedding in period with Andy Robertson's fitness struggles in the past 12 months.

Willian Pacho

Eintracht Frankfurt

When talk of Liverpool's interest in Yoro initially surfaced, the young Frenchman's name was mentioned alongside that of Willian Pacho. The lesser-known defender has been steadily making a name for himself in the Bundesliga as part of Eintracht Frankfurt's backline.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian would likely be a cheaper alternative to some of the other names involved and could mark a return to the previous era of Michael Edwards making shrewd moves in the transfer market. Pacho has a brilliant fitness record, unlike some of the Reds' other centre-back options, having only missed four games through injury in his career to date.

David Hancko

Feyenoord

A player Arne Slot knows all about is David Hancko. Another who falls into the bracket of being versatile enough to play at full-back or centre-back, the Slovakia international put in some solid displays at Euro 2024 as his nation reached the knockout rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three players have made more appearances under Arne Slot than David Hancko (92).

His willingness to put his body on the line helped his team remain sturdy at the back, while he was also not afraid of charging up the field to get involved in attacking opportunities when afforded the chance. Hancko's previous working relationship with the new Liverpool boss could work in his favour, although Erik ten Hag and Manchester United would be quick to warn otherwise. It has previously been stated the 26-year-old is 'crazy' about the English club and would jump at the chance to move to Anfield.

