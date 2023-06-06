Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta could struggle under Mauricio Pochettino, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino is known for his high-intensity style of play, which certainly won't suit everyone in the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea news - Latest

Pochettino was recently appointed as Chelsea manager, replacing Frank Lampard who was placed in interim charge earlier in the season.

As mentioned, the Argentine manager has been known to like his players to press high and cover a lot of ground, which could mean we see a bit of an overhaul in the squad once again.

Some of the players reaching the latter stages of their career, such as Azpilicueta, could find it difficult to play under the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Azpilicueta, who is earning £150k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, has been a flying full-back for the Blues for many years now, but at the age of 33, his legs might not be able to cope.

Over the last five years, according to Transfermarkt, Azpilicueta's Premier League minutes played per season has decreased every single year, going from 3403 back in the 2018/2019 term, to 1520 minutes in 2022/2023.

The Spanish international started just 16 games in England's top flight this season, as per FBref.

What has Jones said about Azpilicueta?

Jones has suggested that some of the older players may struggle with the intensity of Pochettino's style, mentioning Azpilicueta as a player who might not benefit from his appointment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think any losers in the Chelsea squad will be players that can't maintain the high intensity and the pressing style of play that he will look to implement, and that probably means some of the older guys.

"Say, for example, you look at Azpilicueta, what's he going to bring to a Pochettino side?"

What's next for Azpilicueta?

Azpilicueta signed a new two-year deal last summer, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has hinted that Azpilicueta should leave the club.

He said: "I’ll make an example – Azpilicueta. I don’t know what’s going through the head of Cesar Azpilicueta but so many people play ahead of him in his position that you have to think ‘Okay, I’m not going to play. I’m not here next season."

It could finally be time for Azpilicueta to move on after almost 11 years at Stamford Bridge, and it would certainly be beneficial to sign off before it starts to go downhill.