Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta ‘could potentially return’ at the weekend following his recent setback, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GMS

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta ‘could potentially return’ at the weekend following his recent setback, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport.

The 33-year-old played no part for the Blues in their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last time out after taking a significant blow to the head against Southampton in their previous encounter.

Chelsea injury news – Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta was caught in the face by Southampton’s Sekou Mara during the shock 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge, forcing him to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Graham Potter then revealed that the Spain international would not be available for selection against Tottenham in his pre-match press conference.

“He’s as okay as can be when you’ve had that concussion,” Potter revealed on Friday. “He won’t be ready for the weekend as we have to go through the protocols, but he’s doing well.”

And Potter will surely be desperate for one of his most experienced campaigners to be available for selection once again as soon as possible given Chelsea’s recent run of form.

What has Dinnery said about Azpilicueta?

In an interview with GMS, Dinnery said: “In theory, he could potentially return at the weekend.

“However, given the severity of the incident, and the fact it's always difficult to ascertain, there is a step-by-step process that you need to come through on a daily basis without any kind of reaction, or without any kind of issues.

“A good example of this, how brain injuries and head traumas can affect you in different ways is that we’ve seen Pascal Struijk effectively train all week with Leeds prior to their game.

“And then on the Friday, which was their first full contact session back, reported some brain fogginess. For that reason, he was ultimately placed back under those protocols, and that's why he was ruled out of the game. So, there's a step-by-step process.”

How has Azpilicueta played this season?

Azpilicueta has been an outstanding servant for Chelsea throughout the years, racking up 73 goal contributions in 502 appearances while winning every trophy on offer.

Nevertheless, the versatile star is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, and his underlying numbers highlight that.

As per WhoScored, Azpilicueta has averaged 1.5 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, two clearances, and 0.2 blocks per top-flight fixture this season, placing him outside the top four for each metric when compared to his teammates.

Azpilicueta, who earns £150,000-per-week, may be past his best, but he is still a valuable asset to call upon, and his leadership skills will surely be beneficial to Chelsea.